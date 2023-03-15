Status: 03/15/2023 9:15 p.m

In the top game of the 3rd division, SC Freiburg II narrowly defeated SV Wehen Wiesbaden. All six goals came in the second half.

Lars Kehl (55th minute), Julian Stark (70th), Mika Baur (90th) and Julian Guttau (90th + 3) scored for Freiburg in the 4:2 (0:0) victory of Freiburg against Wehen Wiesbaden . The visitors’ goals were scored by Robin Heusser (72′) and Benedict Hollerbach (89′). With the win, Freiburg consolidated their second place in the table (57 points). Wehen Wiesbaden slips to sixth place (47 points).

First half without highlights

The spectators in Freiburg’s Dreisamstadion had to be content with a poor game in the first half, in which both teams concentrated primarily on being compact. They saw the first conclusion after a good quarter of an hour when Freiburg’s Patrick Lienhard tried an overhead kick, but didn’t hit the ball ideally. It only became dangerous once in the first half: In the 23rd minute, Wehen’s keeper Mohamed Amsif underestimated a cross, Vincent Vermeij got the ball and headed it just wide of the goal.

Kehl puts Freiburg in the lead, greatly increased

After the break, the game picked up speed. Lars Kehl put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute by putting the ball in the top left corner. Vincent Vermeij released it in the penalty area. It was Vermeij who then scored the second goal when he climbed up from a corner and headed the ball in front of Julian Stark’s feet, who only had to push in.

Wiesbaden comes again

Anyone who expected the game to be decided was wrong. Almost in return, the Wiesbaden team scored the connection with a low shot from Robin Heusser (72nd). From then on, the guests pushed for an equalizer, created several good opportunities and were awarded a penalty kick in the 89th minute, which Hollerbach converted to make it 2-2.

Freiburg finds answers to Wiesbaden’s compensation

Freiburg were not shocked by this late equalizer. In turn, they took the lead again. Guttau, who had just caused the penalty, set the scene for Baur, who scored to make it 3:2. Guttau himself then decided the spectacular game a few moments later with his goal to make it 4:2. After a pass from Davino Knappe, all he had to do was push in in front of the empty goal.