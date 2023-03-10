Status: 03/10/2023 9:11 p.m

SC Verl missed a home win against Halleschen FC on matchday 26 in the 3rd division. After a strong initial phase, the losers were already leading by two goals, but then had to settle for a draw.

Both teams drew 2-2 (2-1) in Paderborn on Friday evening. Mael Corbuz (3rd) and Nico Ochojski (23rd) gave the losers a 2-0 lead. Tunay Deniz (43rd) and Tom Zimmerscheid equalized for the guests. The SC ext increased his points account to 35 points and is secured in the middle of the table. Halle has 25 points and is just one point ahead of the relegation zone.

26th matchday

SC Verl started the game enthusiastically and were rewarded early on with the 1-0: After a long throw-in by Torge Paetow, Stijn Meijer extended the ball to the penalty spot. There Corbuz ran into the ball and sank it in the lower right corner (3rd). The losers kept the pressure on even after the early lead and scored the next goal after 23 minutes, albeit with luck. Ochojski kicked a free kick from the left into the penalty area. But because nobody got the ball anymore, his cross sailed into the far corner.

Floodlight failure in Paderborn

Referee Nico Fuchs briefly interrupted the game in the 38th minute. In the Paderborn Arena, where SC Verl plays its home games, the floodlights failed on one side. However, Fuchs quickly decided to continue the game anyway.

However, Halle came out better after the involuntary break and came back after 43 minutes with the help of Verl goalkeeper Niclas Thiede. Deniz took a shot from around 25 meters out, but Thiede couldn’t hold on to the shot that came straight at him and ultimately deflected it into his own goal.

Halles Gebhardt saves twice

The visitors carried the momentum into the second half and equalized nine minutes after the restart. Zimmerscheid pushed a cross from Erich Berko over the line from close range (53′). This time Thiede was powerless. After the equalizer, the game was more balanced again in the meanwhile dense snow flurry. In the 74th minute, SC Verl had the chance to take the lead again. Maximilian Wolfram’s header was no problem for Halle goalkeeper Felix Gebhardt. then Thiede was challenged on the other side, but was there for Nik Omladic’s long-range shot (80′). On the other side, Gebhardt parried again against Corbuz (81st).

SC Verl will continue next Tuesday (7 p.m.) with an away game at SV Meppen. At the same time, Hallesche FC welcomes Viktoria Köln.