3rd league: VfB Oldenburg gets a point in a weak game against Freiburg II

Status: 04/22/2023 3:58 p.m

VfB Oldenburg urgently needs victories in the relegation battle. But nothing came of it on Saturday. Against the Second representation of SC Freiburg, Lower Saxony played 0-0 – at least one point in a weak third division encounter.

It was anything but a football festival, which both teams offered in front of around 4,000 spectators in the Marschweg Stadium. The favorites from Breisgau were the better team, but despite their superiority, they were unable to create any real chances to score. Also because the hosts defended well and left little room for Freiburg to develop. But VfB invested far too little in the offensive, and so the game was extremely poor in chances and highlights.

Four points separate VfB from the saving bank

The hosts struggled and tried to compensate for their lack of play with long balls, but all too often these ended up in the middle of nowhere. All in all, coach Fuat Kilic’s team didn’t do enough given the threatening situation.

Patrick Hasenhüttl had the best VfB chance in the 32nd minute when Patrick Möschl crossed into the penalty area. Hasenhüttl took a shot from the near post, but didn’t get the ball on target. Defender Dominique Ndure received his tenth yellow card after a tactical foul.

In the table, Oldenburg overtook SpVgg Bayreuth, who lost at 1860 Munich, and improved to 17th place. Not yet the hoped-for liberation, but the gap on the table-16. Hallescher FC reduced the Lower Saxony to four points.

Game statistics VfB Oldenburg – SC Freiburg II

Matchday 33, April 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m

VfB Oldenburg 0 SC Freiburg II 0

Tore:

VfB Oldenburg: Dornebusch – Möschl, Appiah, Steurer, Brand (81. Ndure) – Zietarski – Schäfer (68. Bookjans), Stendera (59. Krasniqi), Starke (81. Buchtmann), Knystock – Hasenhüttl (80. Ademi)

SC Freiburg II: Sauter – Treu, Rosenfelder, K. Ezekwem, Makengo – Engelhardt – Kehl (75. Fahrner), Lienhard (66. Wiklöf), J. Stark (66. Guttau), Baur (84. M. Breunig) – Vermeij

Viewers: 4000

This topic in the program:

NDR 2 Sports | 04/22/2023 | 4:15 p.m