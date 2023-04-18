3rd league: VfL Osnabrück beats leaders Elversberg

Status: 04/15/2023 3:55 p.m

VfL Osnabrück still has an eye on the relegation rank in the third division. VfB Oldenburg surprised in Ingolstadt, for SV Meppen the situation is almost hopeless.

Due to the important 1-0 (0-0) win against Elversberg, VfL is only two points behind 1. FC Saarbrücken, who would currently be relegated.

Ba-Muaka Simakala could have put the hosts ahead after just over 60 seconds on Saturday. After a mistake by Elversberg’s keeper Nicolas Kristof, Osnabrück’s top scorer got a shot from five yards out, but put the ball over the empty goal.

VfL was initially the slightly better team in the hard-fought game, but only had their next chance in the 35th minute. Robert Tesche headed just wide of the post. The league leaders did not get beyond the beginning and did not record a dangerous finish before the break.

Simakala becomes the match winner

This changed after the change of sides: Semih Sahin tested Osnabrück goalkeeper Philipp Kühn from a distance (48′). However, the hosts remained the more active side, for whom Leandro Putaro narrowly missed the lead (60′).

VfL increased the pace again, one point would not have been enough in the promotion race. And Simakala again became the match winner. He lobbed the ball into the goal in the 79th minute and caused ecstasy at Bremer Brücke.

Oldenburg wins, Meppen again without points

In the bottom of the table, VfB Oldenburg drew new hope in the fight for relegation with a 2-0 (2-0) away win at FC Ingolstadt. Leon Deichmann (3rd) and Patrick Hasenhüttl (17th) each scored early for VfB after a corner kick.

Bottom light SV Meppen can plan for the regional league. The Emslanders lost 1-0 (0-0) to Borussia Dortmund’s second team and are already eleven points behind a non-relegation zone. Werder loanee Justin Njinmah scored the decisive goal for BVB in the 57th minute.

