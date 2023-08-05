3rd league: Viktoria Cologne turns game against SC Verl

Status: 08/05/2023 3:54 p.m

Viktoria Köln started the season with a win in the NRW duel against SC Verl.

Coach Olaf Janßen’s team won 3-1 (1-1) in the Höhenberg sports park on Saturday. Nicolas Sessa (28′) gave the visitors the lead before David Philipp (36′), Donny Bogicevic (58′) and Patrick Koronkiewicz (72′) turned the game around for Cologne.

The table neighbors from last season (places ninth and ten) each relied on three newcomers in the starting eleven: At Verl goalkeeper Luca Unbehaun as well as Marcel Benger and Lars Lokotsch were on the pitch from the start, at Köln Bryan Henning, Bogicevic and Stefano Russo.

Verl uses the first chance to lead

Both teams didn’t get along very well in the early stages. Cologne had the first chance after a set piece: Bogicevic hit a free kick from the right on the head of Michael Schultz (12′), who headed just wide of the post from seven yards.

Cologne was the more active team, but Verl used his first good move to take the lead. Benger played a through ball from the center to Sessa (28′), who rounded Viktoria goalkeeper Ben Voll, who had rushed out, on the edge of the penalty area and slotted it in to make it 1-0.

Cologne forces compensation, brilliant save by Voll

Cologne put more pressure on after falling behind and got a well-deserved equaliser. A counterattack down the right side landed a cross from Bogicevic at Niklas May, who shot from 17 meters. SC keeper Unbehaun was able to parry the powerful shot in dire need, but Philipp (36th) was there and dusted off from close range.

Shortly after the half-time break, Voll saved his team from falling behind again when he repelled a header from Verls Wolfram (49th) with a lightning reflex from a few meters away.

Dream goal by Bogicevic

Instead, Viktoria took a 2-1 lead thanks to a one-off by the strong Bogicevic (58′). The new signing from the regional league TSV Steinbach took the ball on the edge of the penalty area, danced through the entire Verler defense and finished with a shot into the left corner.

Bogicevic was also instrumental in the home team’s 3-1 win. After losing a bad pass, the 21-year-old switched quickly and served Koronkiewicz (72′), who scored from the inside right.

With Yari Otto, Tobias Knost and Hendrik Mittelstädt, Verl once again brought in new players, but the East Westphalians were no longer able to pose a threat.

