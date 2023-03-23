Status: 03/18/2023 3:56 p.m

SV Wehen Wiesbaden stopped the negative trend and celebrated a home win against Waldhof Mannheim.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden is back on a promotion place in the 3rd league. The team won 3-0 (0-0) against their direct competitor Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, both teams largely neutralized each other. On the guest side, Marten Winkler had the best chance after just four minutes, but was denied by SVWW keeper Arthur Lyska. The Wiesbadeners, who only had twelve healthy professional field players left in the matchday squad, became dangerous when Brooklyn Ezeh took a direct shot, which Jan-Christoph Bartels parried (27th).

Reinthaler, Carstens and Froese meet

In the second round, the hosts turned up the heat: Max Reinthaler pushed in a rebound from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-0 (50′). In the 69th minute, Florian Carstens made it 2-0 after a corner kick. With Kianz Froese making it 3-0 with a penalty kick (74th), the game finally went in Wiesbaden’s favour.

For the SVWW it was a triple point win after two defeats. Coach Markus Kauczinski’s team regained third place in the table, which would currently entitle you to promotion to the second division. Dynamo Dresden can still oust Wiesbaden with the game on Monday in Ingolstadt.