Austria’s 3×3 women’s basketball team made a good start to the home World Cup in Vienna on Tuesday. Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Sigrid Koizar, Camilla Neumann and Sarah Sagerer easily defeated the European Vice Champion Netherlands with 21:12.

In the second group game, Spain, the 2021 European champions, are waiting for another “chunk” as an opponent. The game can currently be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

