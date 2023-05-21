Home » 3×3 women stopped in Azerbaijan in semifinals
3×3 women stopped in Azerbaijan in semifinals

In their preparation for the World Cup in Vienna, Austria’s 3×3 basketball players were only stopped in the semi-finals of the Women’s Series tournament in Astara (Azerbaijan) on Sunday.

After a 14:21 against Egypt, Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Sigi Koizar, Camilla Neumann and Sarah Sagerer took fourth place. In the quarterfinals they defeated Hungary 14:8. On Saturday there were victories over China (14:13) and the Czech Republic (21:9).

