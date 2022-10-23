Original title: 4-1!Sun Yingsha defeated Chen Xingtong to win the championship, and Liu Guoliang watched the game calmly.

On October 23rd, Beijing time, in the women’s singles final of the WTT Macau Championship 2022, Chen Xingtong faced off against Sun Yingsha. In the end, Sun Yingsha defeated her teammates 4-1 and won the championship. Liu Guoliang sat in the first row to watch the game, calm throughout.

The two have met 4 times in the international arena, and Sun Yingsha has 3 wins and 1 loss. At present, Sun Yingsha ranks first in the world and is also the main force of national table tennis. Before the game, she was even more optimistic.

As soon as the game came up, the two sides drew 3. After that, Sun Yingsha gradually gained the upper hand, leading 7-5. Chen Xingtong chased two points in a row, and the two sides then tied at 8. Sun Yingsha scored another backhand point, Chen Xingtong immediately tied again, and Sun Yingsha scored the key goal with her forehand, she clenched her fist and roared. But then Sun Yingsha’s forehand went out of bounds, and Chen Xingtong also roared to cheer him on. Sun Yingsha got the game point again, Chen Xingtong returned the ball out of bounds, and Sun Yingsha won the first game 12-10.

This game Liu Guoliang was also watching from the sidelines. When Sun Yingsha was suspended between rounds, she seemed very calm. Back in the second game, Sun Yingsha led 5-1 as soon as she came up. After that, Sun Yingsha led 10-5, Chen Xingtong saved three game points in a row, and caught up to 8-10. Sun Yingsha then scored a key point, roared to celebrate, and won another game 11-8, Liu Guoliang’s expression was calm.

In the third game, Chen Xingtong started with a 4-2 lead. After that, she continued to lead 8-5. And, 11-5 pulled back a game. In the fourth game, Sun Yingsha quickly led 5-1. Chen Xingtong chased two points in a row. Sun Yingsha responded immediately and opened the point difference 7-3. Chen Xingtong caught up to 6-7, Sun Yingsha came back after a pause, scored a key point, and got the game point 10-6. In the end, Sun Yingsha won the game 11-6.

As soon as Sun Yingsha came up to lead 3-0 in the fifth game, Chen Xingtong called for a timeout. After the suspension came back, Chen Xingtong scored 3 points in a row. And, she overtook 5-4. Sun Yingsha scored two points in a row to regain the lead. After 9 draws between the two sides, Sun Yingsha scored a key point and also got the match point. Chen Xingtong caught up to 10 draws, and Sun Yingsha took the match point again. In the end, Sun Yingsha won 4-1 and won the championship.