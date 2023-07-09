A trek in Madeira out of season is something that is always worthwhile. Located in the Atlantic Ocean, 500 km from the African coast, Madeira is a archipelago of volcanic islands with spectacular slopes and wonderful cliffs often shaken by the wind. If in the past it was used as a hideout by pirates, today it is considered one of the best places for walks and excursions, with a variety of trails full of picturesque landscapes and steep green valleys. The archipelago consists of two major islands, Madeira and Porto Santo, three smaller uninhabited islands, known as the Desertas, and two other smaller islands, also uninhabited, called the Wild Islands.

Trekking in Madeira: 4 excursions along the Levadas

All islands are crossed by some very special hiking trails, created along the ancient pipelines to capture and transport rainwaterthanks to which to discover the cultural traditions and lush nature of the archipelago.

Levada di Piornais

The trail starts from the Ribeira dos Socorridos, in the heart of Funchal, and gets lost in the deep uninhabited gorges of the Valle de los Socorridos, winding through gardens and vegetable gardens and crossing overhanging tunnels and passages. Walking time: at least 4 hours, with some exposed sections and a height difference of 160 meters uphill and 60 downhill.

Taken from the 25 sources

Fabulous trek, one of the most popular on the island, which starts and ends in Rabacal and crosses a naturalistic area full of water sources, waterfalls and luxuriant vegetation proceeding on an easy path accessible to all.

Levada do Furado

One of the most famous and popular walks in Madeira, which starts from Ribeiro Frio, in the municipality of Santana, and proceeds for about ten kilometers in the lush forest of this subtropical mountain. The path is simple, with the only difficulty being the sometimes slippery surface on the wet rocks.

Punta San Lorenzo path

A panoramic path on the edge of the cliff where the Portuguese docked at the beginning of the 1400s: here the landscape changes, passing from the luxuriant forests of the interior to the warm and parched colors of the often windswept coast. It starts from the Baia de Abra and continues up and down with a view of the sea for a good two and a half hours up to the Casa do Sardinha where you can take a break.

