4 new cycling itineraries in Ferrara: the Rings of the Po

Among the cycling itineraries of the Po there are some 4 new ones called The Rings of the Po and which include the Bike & Boat formula, integrating pedaling and navigation in the scenarios of the Great River. Visit Ferrara created them, they are circular itineraries, with departure and arrival in Ferraracombine points concerning Renaissance art and history with biodiversity and food and wine, and throughout the summer, and almost until autumn, there is a real program of discovery of these Rings of the Po by bicycle,

The Rings of the Po by bike and boat

7 all-new cycling itineraries, between the Este lands, the river environments of the Po River and UNESCO heritage sites to discover the food and wine of the Polesine area: for those wishing to discover the Rings of the Po by bicycle with the accompaniment of a guide from 3 July to October 30, 2022 up www.visitferrara.eu there is a calendar of guided cycling excursions with the Bike & Boat formula.

Ring of the Po of Volano

An itinerary along the Destra Po which passes by the Castle of Fossadalbero and descends towards the Romanesque parish church of San Venanzio. After the stop at the Abate Ghiotto restaurant, you visit Villa Mensa and return by boat from Sabbioncello San Vittore along the Po di Volano.

The guided tour is scheduled for Sunday 3 July 2022 and Sunday 23 October 2022 when, alternatively, a half-day itinerary from Ferrara to the Baura dewatering pump is also planned.

Renaissance ring

A journey of discovery of the Ferrara countryside and a visit to the Delizie del Belriguardo and Verginese, returning by boat from Sabbioncello to Ferrara, sailing along the Po di Volano. The itinerary is scheduled for Sunday 28 August 2022 and Sunday 25 September 2022, when the half-day itinerary at the Baura dewatering pump is also scheduled.

Great River Ring

A tour that can include going or returning by boat to Bondeno and the reverse along the Burana cycle path. The guided itinerary is scheduled for Sunday 4 September 2022 and Sunday 30 October 2022.

Ring of Delights

From Ferrara, you cycle through the Ferrara countryside to Villa Mensa and then climb up to Copparo to visit the homonymous Delizia, one of the 19 prestigious residences of the Este family. From here you reach the Parish Church of San Venanzio and the return is by boat on the Po Grande from ro Ferrarese to the Darsena of Ferrara. The tour is scheduled for Sunday 9 October 2022 when there will also be an alternative half-day itinerary from Ferrara to Ro Ferrarese.

