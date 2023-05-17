4 STEPS TRAIL VERSION | Sportdimontagna.com

At the start of the opening test, 173 competitors battled it out along the 14 km route with a positive difference in altitude of 900 meters between dirt roads, paths, single tracks, woods, meadows and historic views, immersed in the splendid side of the mountain of Sort of.

Overcast skies, ideal temperature for running and good technical level. After the start, the Atletica Valli Bergamasche Leffe teammates Massimiliano Zanaboni and Luca Cantoni took care of the pace, returning from the first round of the Italian mountain running championship where they finished 12th and 18th respectively , together with the young Alessandro Rossi (AS Lanzada) – blue in mountain running as a pupil – and Alessandro Crippa (GSA Cometa), in blue at the European Championships in 2019. In the middle of the race, the decisive stretch from Zanaboni and Cantoni and they proceed paired up to the finish line where the paw of the expert probe is decisive to conquer the victory with a time of 1hh09’41” (time 4′ less than that of last year’s winner Claudio Muller). Only a second separates him from Luca Cantoni, while the third step of the podium goes to the malenco ski mountaineering champion Rossi who finishes in 1h10’11” after having extended on Crippa who has lost positions in the meantime. To complete the top five two other young athletes, members of Polisportiva Albosaggia, skilfully switched from skin skis to trail shoes: Marcello Scarinzi (1h13’57”) – silver at the European Youth Olympic Festival in the skialp individual – and Tommaso Colombini (1h14’16”). To complete the top ten Tommaso Caneva (GP Talamona), Massimiliano De Bernardi (Atletica Alto Lario), Martino Utzeri (AS Premana), Erik Panatti (Amici Madonna della Neve) and Imerio De Stefani (GP Valchiavenna).

The women’s race speaks Finnish with the strong Susanna Saapunki, already winner in Sondalo last year, who beats herself by lowering the time of 2022 by a good 5 minutes and reaching the finish line 16th overall in 1h’18’50”. Fresh from the Finnish national cross-country championships and from the victory at the Morbegnese 10km Trophy, Susanna is now aiming for the Mountain Running World Championships scheduled in Innsbruck at the beginning of June. To see the second woman at the finish line, you have to wait almost 10 minutes, when twenty-year-old Sveva Della Pedrina (GP Valchiavenna) arrives after 1h29’29. On the lowest step of the podium Sara Asparini (GS CSI Morbegno1h34’05”) and top five completed by Cristina Giacomelli (Atletica Alta Valtellina1h35’43”) and Lucia De Nale (2022 Marathon Club1h36’36”).

Participated and as always engaging the Mini 4 Passi for children and teenagers and after the awards ceremony, the 4 Passi party-run to end on a high note with good food, excellent company and the wild music of the “ACOSMIC” band.

The second round of the Gran Prix delle Valli di Sondrio will be in Arzo (fraction of Morbegno) on 2 June with the 8th Evergreen Educational Farm Trophy organized by GS CSI Morbegno.

Photo Giacomo Meneghello