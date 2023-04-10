A trip in Basilicata with children in 2019 it is a winning idea because it is one of the most recommended destinations by magazines from all over the world: if you want to know what to do and see beyond MateraDon’t worry, there’s something for everyone. In addition to its capital, Basilicata is a land to be explored in adventures between parks, the sea and the mountains. Excursions, sports, trips to adventure parks e days at the beach: Basilicata offers many opportunities for outdoor activities e itineraries between city and nature.

Ecco 4 things to do with the whole family in Basilicata.

Basilicata with children: 4 things to do and see besides Matera

It is possible to have fun with the little ones by discovering the famous ones stones of Matera, without making them bored, but – on the contrary – igniting their curiosity. One factor to take into consideration are the ups and downs of the city, that if they put you to the test a little, they are also a way to create small challenges for your children.

If you wish, if you have small children and are tired of traipsing, there is also a relaxing and very suggestive solution: the tour in Ape, which will make moving around easy and will entertain the little ones, conquered by the nice vehicle. Also during the tour, the guides will not fail to tell the stories of this magnificent open-air museum.If you have gods older children (over 8 years)there is a chance to get acquainted with the city in a kind of treasure huntfor a 2-hour itinerary accompanied by an expert local guide.

A concentrate of Matera is also what you see in the Laboratory Museum of Peasant Civilization: a one hour tour typical house of the 50s. In the house museum, children will be able to see and touch the games (few!) of Matera’s children of the time, learn about ancient crafts and see the tools that were used.

1. Adventure parks

I adventure parks in Basilicata they are an excellent option for a change of pace, getting out of the cities and spending time outdoors, practicing fun activities.

At the foot of Monte Sirino and a few kilometers from Maratea is the Rivello Adventure Parkwhich stands in a green area of ​​about 8 hectares in the Lucanian Apennine National Park. Here the relationship between man and nature turns into a fun adventure, being able to choose between walk suspended in the void (there are 20 platforms for both adults and children), the archery or zipline, gliding through the trees 30 meters above the ground.

The more adventurous, who do not suffer from vertigo, can also try their hand at climbing a centuries-old pine tree 12 meters high.

Another adventure Park to try is to Viggiano (PZ), immersed in a pine forest, born with the aim of bringing the general public closer to the mountain sports (climbing, bouldering, hiking, but also trekking and Nordic walking), but without neglecting the fun aspect. Even the little ones will be able to experience a unique emotion in contact with nature. The park has three aerial routes of varying difficulty and attractions such as the Tibetan bridge, the cable car, the net at the climbing wall and much more.

In the heart of the Lucanian Dolomites here is the Lucania Outdoor Park, in Località Palazzo – Accettura (MT), a place where pristine (and unknown to most) nature is the backdrop for adventure and fun sessions. The adventure trails, of different levels and different heights, develop suspended in the trees. Do not miss the Tibetan bridge, the pulleys elarchery area.



2. Inland excursions

Basilicata, beyond the two overlooking the sea, is one region predominantly mountainous, rich in woods and hence the ancient name of Lucania which derives from Lucus, or “sacred wood”. It will not, therefore, be difficult to spend a holiday with the whole family between parks and mountains.

A place not to be missed is the Pollino National Parkbetween Basilicata and Campania for Truly exhilarating treks to do independently or by relying on an expert guide or by signing up for organized tours.

To take a dip in the past do not miss the paleolithic cave of Tuppo dei Sassiwhere you can admire some cave paintings or the Romito cavein the Pollino Park, considered the monument par excellence of prehistory European.

And then there are the educational farmsin which children can get to know and come into contact with pets for an important moment both from a human and educational point of view (we wrote about why we take children on adventures here).

3. Adventures: the Flight of the Angel zipline

A thrilling experience in the heart of Basilicata, more for parents than for children, is represented by flight of the Angel: an indescribable emotion of a minute and a half out of one zipline. Suspended at a height of 400 meters, you will reach up to 120 km/h doing you slip into the void in total safety between the peaks of two towns, Castelmezzano and Pietrapertosa (PZ).

The adrenaline-pumping adventure can be experienced individually or as a couple from 16 years of age.

The little ones will be able to cheer on their brother or parent who jumps off, taking some photos and, once the harness has been removed, you can take walks with the whole family in the alleys of the two municipalities, go around the houses set in the rock and do naturalistic excursions taking advantage of the paths of the Lucanian Dolomites.

4. Beaches and reserves

The wide and sandy beachesthe clean waters eh shallow waters make the coasts of Basilicata particularly suitable for family stays. Going from Metaponto to Marina di Pisticci, passing through Scansano Ionico and Policoro, up to Rotondella and Nova Siri, you are spoiled for choice. Between Ionian and Tyrrhenian you can do snorkeling or experience the thrill of sailing, thanks to qualified skippers, discovering hidden coves and pristine islands.

There are also several services of Bike rent to explore the hinterland in total tranquility.

Definitely worth a visit Policoro, characterized by golden sand and crystalline waters. In addition to the beauties of the sea, with the family you can be catapulted into Magna Graecia, taking a tour of the National Archaeological Museum of Siritide.

The surprises don’t end there, because the Bosco Pantano nature reserve and theWWF oasis Policoro Heracleaa true paradise full of vegetation and animals that will captivate your children.

(photo credit: unsplash)

