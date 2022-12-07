4 to 1 send off South Korea and Brazil players took turns touching Ronaldo’s legs and rubbing against the European spirit “Little Bear” said he would continue dancing until the final

In the Qatar World Cup 1/8 finals that ended early in the morning, Brazil defeated the South Korean team 4:1, and the next semi-finals battle will be against Croatia.

The 4 goals scored by Brazil in this campaign were all completed in the first half, from Vinicius (Cubs), Neymar, Richarlison and Paqueta.

Interestingly, in the post-match interview,After the exchange between the legendary Brazilian star Ronaldo (Ronaldo, R9) and Richarlison, who performed well in this field, the other party hugged and touched Ronaldo’s leg again before leaving, wanting to get his good luck.

What’s interesting is that a few days ago Rodrigo also adopted a similar method to draw European energy from Ronaldo, which caused the fans to laugh, and even Ronaldo himself was very happy.

It is worth mentioning that in this game, every time the Brazilian players scored a goal, they danced samba together. After the game, Vinicius said, “Where is the best stage to respond to those who criticize our dancing?” ? We’re going to keep dancing until the final.”

Statistics show that Ronaldinho was elected World Footballer of the Year three times, and led Brazil to the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup championship with his outstanding performance.

The so-called “European Qi” is an Internet term, which originated from the fact that people who are particularly lucky in the game are called Ouhuang.