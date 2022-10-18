Home Sports 4 years, $82.5 million, NBA Rockets renews with Porter Jr.
4 years, $82.5 million, NBA Rockets renews with Porter Jr.

Beijing News On October 18, the NBA team Rockets announced the completion of a multi-year contract extension with guard Kevin Porter Jr. “I’m very happy, this is my home. Hughes has given me the opportunity to welcome me with open arms since I came here, we’ve been together since day one, and now I’m here for sure.” From the Rockets official Judging from the video interview, Porter Jr. is obviously in a good mood after renewing his contract.

According to US media reports, Porter Jr. signed a four-year, $82.5 million contract with the Rockets. In this new contract extension, only the first season is fully guaranteed, and the next three seasons are partially guaranteed. Porter Jr. was the No. 30 rookie in 2019, and he was traded to the Rockets by the Cavaliers in January 2021. Last season, Porter averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 31.3 minutes per game for the Rockets.

