40-year-old Indian man hit on the emergency lane while talking on his cell phone

A shadow suddenly appears on the lanes of the Rome-Fiumicino motorway, near Leonardo da Vinci airport. A figure that could barely be perceived in the darkness of eight in the evening. It would have been noticed by some motorists heading towards the coast last Friday, but one of them was unable to avoid it. He hit her directly, throwing her tens of meters further. Only then did the driver of the car realize that it was a man. An Indian citizen in his 40s, not yet officially identified, died instantly. A short distance away there was a car with a compatriot at the wheel: he had gotten out and was desperate. It was a friend of his who had stopped on the emergency lane, watching him as he was preparing to cross the road and talking on the phone. He doesn’t rule out the possibility that he might want to run to get to the opposite side.

The parked car stops on the emergency lane

An imprudent action that cost him his life. This is the reconstruction of the accident being investigated by the Albano Polstrada who intervened on site with an Ares 118 ambulance and Anas operators. Yesterday morning, however, in Borgo Santa Maria, near Montelibretti, a 57-year-old Cuban woman died in a collision between four cars at a roundabout in Via Salaria. And four people died near Sora, in the Frosinone area, in three accidents: on the highway to Avezzano the retired lieutenant of the Carabinieri Antonio Alonzi lost their lives – his wife Rai author Romana Marrocco was seriously injured – and Patrizio Margani, 40, a worker. Rosa Cerroni and Flavio Di Carlo also died, the latter suffering from illness while behind the wheel.

The 40 year old victim

In Rome and its province the death toll in 2023 rises to 191, with 42 pedestrians. When help arrived on the Rome-Fiumicino train there was nothing left to do for the Indian: the motorist was interviewed by investigators who also accompanied him to the hospital to have him undergo an alcohol and drug test. He reportedly reported that he had not seen the man in the middle of the road in time and that he was unable to avoid him or brake. The driver of the car in which the 40-year-old was as a passenger, who was waiting for him in the car, was also taken to the Polstrada offices. It cannot be ruled out that they had parked there following a mechanical failure and that the 40-year-old had gone to seek help, but among the hypotheses there is also that that in reality he had left to walk to the airport to pick up a relative or a friend arriving on a flight. An unfortunately quite frequent and dangerous practice: in order not to pay for airport parking, many people prefer to pull over with their car on the emergency lane and then approach the airport on foot to welcome those arriving at the terminals. It is not clear who the Indian was talking to on the phone and investigations are underway on this aspect by the traffic police who are still awaiting the outcome of the autopsy ordered by the judiciary to understand whether the 40-year-old was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.