40-year-old Pepe extends contract with Porto

40-year-old Pepe doesn’t want to end his career just yet and has extended his contract by another year at FC Porto. “The legend continues,” wrote the Portuguese champions after signing the new contract, which is valid until 2024. “Thank you to everyone who works with me every day and who makes me a better professional,” Pepe said on Instagram on Monday.

Reuters/Miguel Vidal



After ten years at Real Madrid and a year and a half at Besiktas Istanbul, Pepe returned to FC Porto in early 2019. The veteran is still one of the regulars there and in the Portuguese national team.

“It seemed impossible for a professional athlete to be active at the age of 40,” said Porto President Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa. “But that shows that there are no impossibilities.” Maybe it won’t be Pepe’s last contract, added the club manager.