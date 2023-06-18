41 dead, 38 are students











The massacre can be traced back to the Armed Democratic Forces, an Islamist militia that has sworn allegiance to ISIS. The militants acted a few kilometers from the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo









Ansa In Uganda at least 41 people died in a “Terrorist Attack” against Lhubiriha Secondary School, Mpondwe City, according to a spokesman for the East African country’s police. So far, 41 bodies have been found, 38 of which are from students. This was stated by Selevest Mapoze, the mayor of the village where the Islamists struck, located in the Kasese district, less than two kilometers from the Democratic Republic of Congo. In addition to the boys, a guard and two members of the local community died. Many of the bodies were taken to theBwera hospital.

Several injured in hospital From the hospital they let it be known that there are several wounded, some of which are in critical condition. The attack, which hit a secondary school, was launched by militants of the Armed Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist militia that has sworn allegiance to ISIS and is based in eastern Congo. The attacked school is located near Bwera where, local sources say, “a dormitory was set on fire and a grocery store was looted”.

Hunt terrorists to rescue the kidnapped people Army and police are looking for the attackers, who fled in the direction of the Virunga National Park, across the border with Congo. The Ugandan military said it was trying to reach the terrorists to “rescue the people who were kidnapped” in the attack.

Adf, armed militias linked to Isis Originally Muslim Ugandan rebels, the ADF have been entrenched since the mid-1990s in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where they are believed to have massacred thousands of civilians. They swore allegiance in 2019 to ISIS, which presents them as its branch in Central Africa, and are also accused of jihaid attacks on Ugandan soil. This is not the first attack on a school in Uganda attributed to the ADF.

In June 1999, 80 students were shot alive in their dormitories in an ADF attack on the Kichwamba Technical Institute near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and over 100 students were abducted. In early March, the United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for any information it could lead to leader Musa Baluku.

