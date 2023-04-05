Home Sports 42 kilo ovarian cancer removed
42 kilo ovarian cancer removed

Record intervention in Milan where a 49-year-old woman was operated on at the Mangiagalli clinic of the Milan Polyclinic for the removal of an ovarian tumor that had reached a mass of 42 kilos. The woman became aware of the tumor last year when she started to gain weight and since 78 kilos went down to 120. When, therefore, the situation precipitated, she did some checks and with a gynecological visit she discovered what was the cause: an ovarian tumor that had grown dramatically, weighing up to 42 kilos. Two different health facilities immediately told her that it was inoperable. On the other hand, once the diagnosis was confirmed, Mangiagalli underwent a very complex operation, with which the doctors managed to remove the tumor.

“When I started gaining weight – he told the surgeons – I didn’t pay much attention to it, because I never had pain, until I started breathing and walking with great difficulty”. To remove the ovarian tumor, which had a mass of 42 kilos, it took four hours in the operating room. And after the operation – performed by Fabio Amicarelli, Paola Colombo and Massimiliano Brambilla, surgeons of the Complex Gynecology Structure directed by Paolo Vercellini, with the support of Giuseppe Sofi, head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care for Women and Children – and a few days of hospitalization Rachele has returned home, outside Lombardy, where she will continue the checks for her pathology.

“When I woke up after the operation I couldn’t believe it, I was very happy and very grateful. I was given a chance to continue living next to my daughter and to see her grow up,” the woman commented.

“It was necessary to remove the right ovary, which had grown uncontrollably due to the tumor – the specialists say – but also to reconstruct the abdominal wall, which had had to adapt to such a voluminous mass”.

“The tumor, together with its appendages, weighed about 42 kilos, a truly rare occurrence. The patient – they conclude – coped very well with the surgery and was discharged in good health conditions, compatibly with her pathology. Her weight at discharge was back 78 pounds.”

