Jesus’ move from Manchester City to Arsenal brought an immediate change to the Gunners.

Arsenal ushered in a perfect start to the three-game winning streak in the new season of the Premier League, in which the former Manchester City player Jesus Christ contributed. 3 games, 2 goals, 3 assists, 9 points. The Brazilian striker kept Arteta’s side on fire.

Since his arrival in north London, Jesus seems to have entered a state of superhuman status, boosting Arsenal’s attacking efficiency by several notches. In the pre-season, Jesus made 5 appearances and scored 7 goals, declaring his status.

In the home opener of the season, Jesus scored twice, becoming the first Arsenal player in the Premier League era to score twice on his home debut. In the same game, Jesus also contributed 2 assists, becoming the first Arsenal player to score 4 goals in a single game since Sanchez in 2016.

Such an outstanding performance, such a fiery state, such a strong immediate combat power, and a price of 45 million pounds made the outside world feel that Arsenal picked up a big bargain in the transfer this time.

Arteta said: “It’s a standard performance, I don’t want to play against him. I haven’t played in the defender position, but I can imagine that the defenders don’t like him.”

Arsenal’s problems last season were obvious, the team lacked the ability to consistently score goals. Whether it’s Aubameyang playing, or Lacazette leading the line, the issue hasn’t been resolved. Lacazette only scored 2 goals in sports last season, and Jesus completed the data in 12 minutes of a game.

In fact, Jesus brought Arsenal not only goal data, but much more than that. It was the first time in a long time that an Arsenal player had a presence in the box.

Lacazette had some stellar performances last season, but he was rarely a threat to the opposition’s central defence. During his 20 starts, the Frenchman touched the ball just 31 times in the penalty area. Jesus finished 26 times in his first two Premier League games.

Xhaka praised Jesus’ performance: “What he has done for the team is unbelievable. We are very happy.”

Zinchenko said: “In the years I have been teammates with him, he has performed very well. He is an outstanding player, always looking for goals, which is the quality of a striker. He will never stop himself. “He’s the player the team needs. The team always comes first, the club always comes before the individual.”

It is such a quality that Jesus conquered Arsenal. His charisma was praised by teammates and club staff.

There is another big reason why Jesus joined Arsenal this time. It is an important task entrusted by Arteta.

Arteta believes that the 25-year-old Jesus can already be the leader of the team, he can play a leadership role in the dressing room and join the team’s three-man leadership group.

With such an excellent Jesus and the atmosphere of the team is so good, this year, Arsenal’s record is exciting.

