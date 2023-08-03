470 European Trophy & World Master’s Cup 2023, regattas at the start on Lake Bracciano

There are 49 crews in the water on Tuesday for the first day of racing on Lake Bracciano, from 10 countries, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Italy.

The wind was made to wait but in the end there were three splendid and very technical tests on this first day with the wind swinging in one direction between 220 and 235 degrees in the first two races and then turning back, forcing the organizing team to change course. The third test took place with a major wind intensity that even reached 12 knots, giving the rowers and spectators a very technical and intense competition.

German favorites Uti and Frank Thieme, Masters category, both Olympians in Barcelona and Savannah, placed second with 11 points ahead of the Dutch twins team Kouwenhoven in the category Grand Master con 12. Primo the Italian crew of Marco Gionfreda and Giulio Pierpaoli, Master category, who earn 9 by winning first place in the general classification. Another Italian team in fourth place with Umberto Felci and Michele Casano always in the Master category with 12 points. In sixth place the first crew of the Juniores category, Adalberto Parra and Flavia Maltagliati while the first Apprentice category team is ITA96 of Julian Flessati and Claudia Lenggenhager in 17th position.

“A beautiful day of sailing with technically difficult racing that put the crews to the test, the positions in the standings are very fluctuating, demonstrating the fact that the regatta field was very difficult to interpret” declared Marco Midolo, sports director of Planet Sail.

Despite the density of boats on the line to raise the coefficient of difficulty, all the procedures were tackled by the athletes with sportsmanship and respect for the regatta regulations, so much so that the only occasion in which a start was canceled and then repeated, in the second race, was marred by a strong wind shift which made it difficult field navigation. The total ranking is available on the website Class 470 International.

The regatta programme continues until August 5 when the awards ceremony will take place at the Planet Sail Sailing Club in the presence of the authorities and sports organizations.

All the regattas can be followed live on the screens made available at the Planet Sail Club e in streaming su youtube also from 3 to 4 August also from Motonave Sabazia which will offer the experience of the tour of the lake and the passage near the regatta field free to all spectators with departure at 3 pm from the Ex Idroscalo degli Inglesi pier, Lungolago G. Argenti di Bracciano and return at 5.30 pm subject to availability of places.

Il program of the event and all real-time information is available on the account Instagram Planet Sail Bracciano.

