Original title: 48+11+6!Scoring a new season high with 21 points in the final quarter, single-core Irving’s crazy and unsolvable singles ended the Nets’ 4-game losing streak

On the morning of January 21st, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued. The Utah Jazz played at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

After sending away Gobert and Mitchell, the outside world generally believes that the Utah Jazz will enter the reconstruction. Unexpectedly, under the leadership of Markkanen, the Jazz this season has been impressive.

After consecutive victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Jazz’s record came to 24 wins and 24 losses, and their winning percentage returned to 50%. They climbed to sixth place in the Western Conference and advanced to the playoffs.

Against the Clippers, the team’s top scorer, Markkanen, came back and scored a large double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds. So far this season,Markkanen averaged 24.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Whether the performance of the Nets is good or bad, Durant has become the decisive factor. In the 4 games after Adu was injured, the Nets lost all of them. Although Irving scored a lot, his shooting percentage was quite poor. The Nets also fell directly from second in the East to fourth in the East.

After the opening, the Nets missed consecutive shots,Ben Simmons heads over Markkanen, drives to the rim and scores. Clarkson used unpredictable footsteps to sway the defense, picked the basket from the middle distance, and returned the color.

After the opening, the Nets missed consecutive shots,Ben Simmons heads over Markkanen, drives to the rim and scores. Clarkson used unpredictable footsteps to sway the defense, picked the basket from the middle distance, and returned the color.

Royce O'Neal returned to Utah, opened the scoring account with a 45-degree three-pointerIrving missed a shot, shot and robbed himself, and scored a jumper from the free throw line. The head-to-head confrontation between the two young insiders, Clarkston and Kessler, was also exciting. Claxton faced Kessler's defense and dunked with both hands. In the next round, Kessler singled Clarkston and caused a foul, but unfortunately missed two free throws. The Nets blossomed more and played a 14-5 attack wave, and the Jazz were forced to stop. After the timeout, Irving faced Conley's defense and scored directly from the mid-range. In the next round, he sent a wonderful pass for Clarkston. The game lasted less than half a quarter,Irving has scored 7 points and 4 rebounds。 At the end of the first quarter, the Nets temporarily lead 28-22,O'Neal scored 3 three-pointers。 Not long after the second quarter started,Irving continued to show off, continuously dribbling the ball under the crotch and behind his back, and hit a three-pointer. Markkanen, who was defending him, had no way at all.。 The Jazz are full of power, especially Vanderbilt, with a three-pointer from the corner and an alley-oop. With Clarkson attacking the basket to score and get the opportunity to add penalties, the Jazz went from trailing by 9 points to leading by 3 points. When it was time to bite the opponent, Irving stood up and showed the momentum of attacking the museum. Sexton played the style of the Cavaliers facing the Big Three. At halftime, the Jazz temporarily lead 55-51,Irving scored 8 of 13 shots and scored 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists efficiently.。 At the beginning of the third quarter, the Nets played their due offensive mode,Joe Hart scored 3 three-pointers with 0 points in the first half, and the Jazz quickly called a stop. With Irving against Beasley's tough defense, he hit the basket successfully, and the Nets overtook the score. At the end of the third quarter, Sexton made three-pointers for two consecutive rounds and went into the net hollow. At the end of the third quarter, the two teams tied 83-83. Less than 2 minutes into the last quarter, Owen hit a super long three-pointer, behind + crotch + emergency stop jumper, and scored 7 points in a row. After a short break, Irving returned to the court and made another difficult three-pointer.Within half a quarter, Ou Shenxian scored 12 points。 At the critical juncture, Clarkson and Markkanen took turns to exert their strength, and the two teams fell into a fierce battle again. Entering the last 3 minutes of the final quarter, Irving directly hit a 3-pointer and the Nets led by 3 points. At 1 minute and 35 seconds into the final quarter, Irving shot a three-pointer again, and the Nets extended their lead to 6 points. Entering the last 40 seconds of the final quarter, the Jazz trailed by 8 points and had to resort to foul tactics. Irving continued to score. In the end, the Nets defeated the Jazz 117-106. full game,Irving made 19 of 28, including 8 of 15 three-pointers and 1 of 2 free throws. He scored a season-high 48 points, in addition to 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.Especially in the last quarter of the game, Ou Shenxian performed unsolvable singles ability, scored 21 points in a single quarter, and deservedly attacked the museum.