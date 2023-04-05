Home Sports 49ers interested in Aaron Rodgers if Jets deal falls through | THE CARTON SHOW
Sports

49ers interested in Aaron Rodgers if Jets deal falls through | THE CARTON SHOW

by admin
49ers interested in Aaron Rodgers if Jets deal falls through | THE CARTON SHOW

The New York Jets have yet to lock down a deal with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers, and the longer the deal takes, the less likely Craig Carton thinks it will happen. So what’s plan B? Craig lays out why the San Francisco 49ers may be the new landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, and Mark Schlereth weighs in on whether Kyle Shanahan might present a perfect fit for the MVP QB.

A FEW SECONDS AGO・The Carton Show・2:29

See also  Covid, yet another leap in Veneto: 1,435 infections - breaking latest news

You may also like

FC Bayern: Kimmich’s criticism turns into a general...

CBI announces the partnership with Luca Salvatori, MotoE...

CBA League Zhejiang team won the first regular...

Dieter Hecking at 1. FC Nuremberg a coach...

42 kilo ovarian cancer removed

Tauberbischofsheim and the cancellation of the World Cup

Women’s England Brazil, the anti-cycle shorts make their...

UEFA and FIFA: Neuendorf and Watzke move into...

C.Italia: Mazzola “right red for Lukaku, those gestures...

Super League: Uefa President Ceferin swears Europe to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy