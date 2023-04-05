The New York Jets have yet to lock down a deal with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers, and the longer the deal takes, the less likely Craig Carton thinks it will happen. So what’s plan B? Craig lays out why the San Francisco 49ers may be the new landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, and Mark Schlereth weighs in on whether Kyle Shanahan might present a perfect fit for the MVP QB.



A FEW SECONDS AGO・The Carton Show・2:29