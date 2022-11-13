Blues resumed one hundredth of a second from the end: 5-5 in breaking latest news. Only Eboli and Fortitudo Pomezia win, first point for Melilli. Champions on Futsal TV

The first push in the top futsal championship is from Napoli. Olimpus Roma responds only partially to the seventh success of the Azzurri in as many races, savoring the sixth consecutive victory in breaking latest news up to a hundredth of a second from the end, when, due to a convict hand in the Bagatini area (one of the best so far brace aside) undergoes a penalty transformed coldly by Coco Wellington, who beats Cerulli, who entered for the occasion. The Blues of D’Orto drew 5-5, five as the points behind the Capitoline from the top, with one game less.

WHO WIN — Crazy shift, however, in the regular season. In practice, only Feldi Eboli and Fortitudo Pomezia win. Salvo Samperi’s Le Volpi are preparing in the best possible way for the upcoming Elite Round of the Champions League (scheduled in Aversa and live streaming on www.futsaltv.it from 23 to 26 September) going to win 4-1 at Ciampino with a sumptuous Luizinho. Who takes home the ball for the hat trick in the 4-1 against the Capitoline. Super Raubo thinks about chasing away the pometini crisis (one point in five games), with a hat-trick in 6-1 to a 360GG Monastir in sharp decline.

THE OTHERS — Swing of emotions in Nocera Inferiore, where Real San Giuseppe are down 1-3 less than three minutes from time against Meta Catania, but manages to snatch an equal by clinging to Patias’ brace. The peers of the day, for the moment, are even three. Yes, because at PalaVillasmundo, Nino Rinaldi’s new Città di Melilli (who took the Sicilian bench in place of the exonerated Rinaldi this week) goes under in the second half with Petrarca, but overturns the result and savors the first historic success in Serie A, but he has to settle for the first point, given that Giampaolo’s team drew 2 ‘from the end with an own goal from Diogo and the red for a double yellow card to Victor Mello does not change the result. Sunday ends with a double postponement: on TV, on Sky, there is Pistoia-Pesaro. See also Carousel collapses in Palma Campania, about ten injured: there is also a 12-year-old

THE SUMMARY — These are the results and the program of the 7th day: Napoli Futsal-Came Dosson 6-3 (Friday), Fortitudo Pomezia-360GG Monastir 6-1, Ciampino Aniene-Feldi Eboli 1-4, Città di Melilli-Petrarca 2-2, Real San Giuseppe-Meta Catania 3-3, Futsal breaking latest news-Olimpus Roma 5-5, L84-Sandro Abate Avellino Sunday at 3 pm, NuovaComauto Pistoia-Italservice Pesaro Sunday at 8.45 pm, live on Sky Sport.

The ranking: Napoli 21, Olimpus Roma * 16, Futsal breaking latest news 14, Feldi Eboli * and Meta Catania 13, Came Dosson 11, L84 10, Sandro Abate Avellino and 360GG Monastir 9, Fortitudo Pomezia and Real Sa Giuseppe 7, Petrarca and Italservice Pesaro 5, Ciampino Aniene 4, Pistoia ** 3, City of Melilli 1. * one game less, ** one penalty point.

WOMEN’S SERIES A — The advance of Serie A Puro Bio ends 2-2 in Montemesola, which opens the sixth day of the championship. Irpinia goes on twice, in the opening of the house with the usual Ribereite and, after the momentary equal of Bruninha, with Aresu. To establish the final equal of PalaCurtivecchi, Pascual. Sunday the rest of a round characterized by breaking latest news-Città di Falconara, remake of the last Scudetto Finals. On Sky, starting at 6.15 pm, there is Rovigo Orange-Lazio.

November 12, 2022 (change November 12, 2022 | 23:44)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

