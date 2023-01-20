Lightning from the blue before leaving for Eboli for Came Dosson. The FIGC national federal tribune in the hearing of 19 January, on referral proposed by the federal prosecutor, imposed four-year ban each to the players Thiago Grippi, Caio Junior and Jorge Henrique and three penalty points for Olimpus Roma and Todis Lido di Ostia. There are no reasons, but it seems that there was an alleged match-up between the two teams following a round of betting.

Obviously the company Came Dosson, with a press release disclosed in the evening, she declared herself totally unrelated to what happened.

Thiago Grippia Brazilian born in 1988, has returned to wearing the Came Dosson jersey this year after last year he had played for Olimpus Roma. Excellent playerauthor of 10 goals in the first round, was one of the cornerstones of Mr. Rocha’s team. Now the coach will be forced to revolutionize some game schemes that had given excellent results.

This evening, January 20th. (8.30 pm) Came faces strong Feldi Eboli away. The two teams, which are currently tied with 31 points in third place, come from an exciting string of victories, the Campania side, with the last five while Came Dosson has been in a positive phase for nine matches, the last defeat dates back to 11 November at Napoli’s home. Both teams aspire to remain in the Scudetto playoff group, but there are many pitfalls given that this year the championship is more balanced than ever.

At the Palasele in Eboli tonight Rocha, in addition to Grippi, will do without the “moped” Suton because he is disqualified but will have the rest of the roster at his disposal, including the new signing Rangel. Eboli will be without Venancio, who is suspended, while Luizinho will be the top scorer of the match with 18 goals.marine Silvestri