In province of Lecco There are numerous excursions must try in wonderful Valsassina, an easily accessible Lombard valley, able to give unique emotions with its breathtaking landscapes overlooking Lake Como. Valsassina is enclosed between the group of Grigne to the west and some Orobie Pre-Alps, marking the border with the province of Bergamo to the east and bordering to the north with Valtellina in the province of Sondrio. Depending on whether you are experienced hikers or families with children (even small ones), you will be able to find the right itinerary for you. Choose a sunny day and enjoy the beauties of the Lombardy mountains.

We suggest below 5 excursions in Valsassinasuitable for everyone.

5 beautiful excursions in Valsassina, even with children

If you ask yourself where to go hiking in Lombardy, we recommend the Valsassina with interesting itineraries also suitable for children. Here they are 5 most beautiful hikes to experience for an excursion in Valsassina.

Walks in Valsassina: San Grato Refuge, Vendrogno (LC)

An excursion suitable for everyone in Valsassinaincluding the families with trekking strollersis for the San Grato Refuge, Vendrogno (LC). It is an easy route, without a difference in height, but which will give you a breathtaking view. Passed Vendrognoyou have to reach Sanico (a residential nucleus with very few stone houses, a small church, a fountain and a wash house), leaving the car in the free parking just outside the village. From here you start your trek and, before fully attempting it, those with small children can give them a little diversion at the playground after the church. Returning to the parking lot, continue in the direction of the refuge, following a shaded and flat path. The journey takes approx 30 minutes, depending on the pace and is also suitable for those who are not used to walking or want an undemanding route. Along the way you will find a cappella and a beautiful glimpse of the lake. Once you arrive at the refuge, we advise you to continue and reach the beautiful Croce and the balcony overlooking the lake. Near the refuge there are meadows in which to do outdoor picnics and if you are not tired, from the San Grato refuge you can reach theAlpe Camaggiore. If, on the other hand, you have small children and still want to see the Alpe, you can return to the car and go up to the parking lot for Camaggiore by car, so you will only travel the flat section.

Excursions in Valsassina: walk to Pian delle Betulle (LC)

Il Pian delle Birch (1,501 m) is a mountain resort in theAlta Valsassina, in the municipality of Margno. Surrounded by beautiful beech and birch woods and dominated by Monte Cimone (1,800 m), Pian delle Betulle is the ideal destination for amountain hikeperfect for one family walk. You can leave your car in Margno and start your walk for approx 1 hour and 30 minutes con 750 meters in altitude. In case, for those who want to walk less, having passed Magno, they can start fromPaglio Alps in the municipality of Casargowalking for 20 minutes for 100 meters in altitude.

Once you arrive at Piano delle Betulle you can decide to continue for another walk, choosing between different paths:

Ortighera pasture – Duration 20 minutes;

– Duration 20 minutes; Alpe Grasso and Alpe Piazza – Duration 30 minutes;

– Duration 30 minutes; Lares Brusaa – Duration 1 hour;

– Duration 1 hour; Crandola – Duration 1 hour and 30 minutes;

– Duration 1 hour and 30 minutes; Shadow refuge – Duration 1 hour and 30 minutes;

– Duration 1 hour and 30 minutes; Val Biandino – Duration 2 hours and 30 minutes;

– Duration 2 hours and 30 minutes; Santa Rita Refuge – Duration 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Where to go on foot in Valsassina: Path of the Big Trees (LC)

Il Path of the Big Trees it’s a’easy hikein the wonderful Monte Resegone Regional Forestallowing you to see large monumental trees, especially beech trees, indicated and described by educational panels. The Sentiero dei Grandi Alberi di Morterone is well indicated by white/red signs with the initials GA (Big Trees). You can follow a ring route of about 7 kmstarting from the small town of Morterone.

The route may include variations, depending on the time available and the desire to try your hand at longer routes:

Frasnida bassa (1.056 m) – 20 minuti A/R;

(1.056 m) – 20 minuti A/R; Costa del Palio mountain pasture (1,440 m) and for the Foo di Valmana (1,295 m) – 1 hour and 30 minutes round trip;

(1,440 m) and for the (1,295 m) – 1 hour and 30 minutes round trip; Foo del Büs along the road to Brumano – 40 minutes A/R.

The full path is by 3 ore with a difference in altitude of 300 meters.

Trekking in Valsassina: ring of Monte di Muggio (LC), Alpe Giumello

In the Muggiasca starting fromAlpe Giumello you can walk thering of Monte Croce di Muggio (1,799m). You can leave from the town of Alpe Giumello (1,531 m), after Margno, leaving the car in the parking lot. The itinerary is quiet and you will reach theAlpe Chiaro, where you will find an alpine pasture where you can buy cheese. After Alpe Chiaro, the path narrows and the panorama becomes more and more spectacular and will take you to the northern slope, passing through the woods. You will arrive at some point Church of San Ulderico (1,392m), originally an 11th century hermitage.

Then continuing with the circular route, once you leave the woods behind you, follow the directions for the Mount of Muggio. Once you arrive on the meadows of Monte di Muggio you can relax, enjoying the magnificent panorama and to return, follow the signs for Alpe Giumello, thus completing the circular route.

Excursions in Valsassina: path to the Rosalba refuge (LC)

An excursion into Valsassina to try is the one for the Rosalba refuge at 1,720 metres, located on a hillock of the southern Grigna. You can start from Pian dei Resinellitaking the Path of the Foppe, n. 9 (for information there are also 3 other paths that lead to the refuge). Travel time is 2 ore per 550 meters in altitude, E difficulty (hiking).

You can leave your car in piazzale Daniele Chiappa di Ballabio, but if you want to try your luck you can try to leave your car near the path. The path to the Rosalba refuge begins with a walk in a beautiful beech forest, flat with a slight ups and downs until the panorama opens onto the pinnacles of the Grignetta. It starts to get steep and becomes challenging since junction for the Path of the Dead. Once out of the woods you will face the last part of the path, finding the imposing building on your right Cecilia Tower and the last efforts will repay the effort, taking you to the Rosalba refuge. The return is to be made along the same path.

The path with small children is not very agile, so help them in certain stretches, when they are more tired.

[Foto di katerinavulcova da Pixabay]

