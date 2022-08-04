Original title: 5 big news of CBA one night: Zhou Peng may switch to Shenzhen Guo Ailun to compete for Guangzhou to be out early

On August 4th, Beijing time, although CBA is currently on vacation, trade rumors of various clubs are flying all over the place. No, in just one day, there were 5 major developments in the CBA. Guo Ailun’s home range was narrowed, and the Guangzhou team was out ahead of schedule. Guangdong team veteran Zhou Peng transferred to the Shenzhen team, while the Shanghai team made a lot of money, consecutively renewing Franklin and Luo Hanchen.

1. Zhou Peng left Guangdong to switch to Shenzhen

As a meritorious veteran of the Guangdong team, Zhou Peng can be regarded as a member of the Guangdong team. He has helped the Guangdong team win the championship 8 times in his career. However, in the early hours of this evening, many media people broke the news that Zhou Peng will leave the Guangdong team that has played for 16 years and join the Shenzhen team instead. However, this news has not been confirmed by Zhou Peng, the Guangdong team and the Shenzhen team for the time being.

2. Franklin renews contract with Shanghai

In fact, as early as two months ago, there were rumors that the Shanghai team intends to renew Franklin. Last season, after Franklin joined the Shanghai team, he averaged 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, and he still had a good performance on both ends of the offense and defense. The Shanghai team decided to renew his contract this time, most likely because of his ability to organize and connect.

3. Luo Hanchen’s three-year contract extension

When completing the contract extension with Franklin, the Shanghai team finalized the contract of another guard at almost the same time. After Luo Hanchen’s contract expired this summer, the two sides held various negotiations on the renewal of the contract. In the end, Luo Hanchen chose to give in and took the initiative to cut his salary and renew his contract with the Shanghai team for three years. While staying in the team, he also saved a lot of salary for the Shanghai team and made room for the recruitment of big-name players in the future.

4. Qiao Wenhan is expected to renew his contract with Shandong After the end of last season, Qiao Wenhan’s contract also officially expired. After representing the Shandong team for one season, Qiao Wenhan left a good impression on the Shandong team. According to Shandong team reporter Xia Xiaosi, Qiao Wenhan is very likely to stay in the Shandong team next season. Last season, he played 36 games on behalf of the Shandong team, averaging 5.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. 5. Guo Ailun competes for Guangzhou to be eliminated early After Guo Ailun applied for a trade, the Guangzhou team was once the closest to Guo Ailun. However, from the latest news, Guo Ailun’s potential next home did not consider the Guangzhou team, the Guangzhou team was out early, and the reunion of Guo Shiqiang and Guo Ailun’s uncle and nephew also came to nothing.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: