There are 5 bike itineraries in the Bergamo area very suggestive, routes between the city and nature to be done on a muscle or electric bike. Bike tours starting from Bergamo and reach the first hills of the Orobic Alps, offering spectacular panoramas, with the possibility of stopping even in small restaurants to relax with traditional dishes

5 bike itineraries in the Bergamo area, from the city to the hills

1. Tour of Bergamo and surroundings

Starting from the Sentierone, the center of the lower part of Bergamo, we will go up towards the Upper Town. After passing Porta S. Agostino, you will take the direction of goto reach Porta San Lorenzo: also known as Porta Garibaldi, it is the smallest and oldest of the four entrances to the city walls.

The tour will continue on the GreenWay del Morla cycle path which crosses the Parco dei Colli, until it reaches hat, fraction of Paladina. From there you will reach the Madonna della Castagna, an area immersed in the intense green of the Park woods, not far from which is the Valle d’Astino, where history, culture and nature intertwine wonderfully. Once crossed, you will go up to San Vigilio, the highest point of the city, at an altitude of 496 meters, near the castle of the same name.

After admiring the wonderful panorama all around, we will go back down to Piazza Vecchia, the heart of the Upper Town. Pedaling through the historic alleys, you will pass through Porta S. Agostino again, to go down towards the ‘Caffè del Viale bar. Then you will return to the starting point on the Sentierone.

Length and duration: 25 km, approximately 3 hours

Departure from: Sentierone, Bergamo

Difficulty: easy

2. Tour of Monte Canto, around the places of Pope John XXIII

Starting from Bolognini restaurant in Mapellowe will take the direction of Sotto il Monte, about 15 km from Bergamo, famous for being the birthplace of Pope John XXIII.

Traveling along the country roads, paths and woods of the neighbour Monte Canto. From the town you will head towards the vineyards of the Tassodine farm, you will cross Faida, an area rich in woods at the extreme west of Monte Canto, until you reach Pontida.

From here, you will climb to the top of Monte Canto, where the little church of Santa Barbara is located.

Thus we will end up on one splendid terrace, which overlooks an area rich in vineyards, chestnut woods and fields cultivated with corn. After admiring the surrounding panorama, you will descend towards Fontanella al Monte, where the millenary abbey of Sant’Egidio stands.

Not far from there, theSant’Egidio Farm, where you can taste the excellent wines of their production. Once you have recovered your energy, you will leave the farm to walk the path of Father Turoldo, along which it is possible to see some sculptures inspired by the writings of the theologian. Immersed in the greenery of the Mapello forest, you will then reach the suggestive sanctuary of the Madonna of Prada. From there, passing in front of the sumptuous liberty style of Villa Martinelli, you can return to the Trattoria Bolognini, the starting point of the tour.

Length and duration: 35 km, about 4 hours (including tasting)

Departure from: Via Divisione Alpina Tridentina 11, Mapello (BG)

Difficulty: easy

3. Tour of the Clusone plateau

Starting from the square of Clusone marketyou will cross its marvelous historic center, where you can admire elegant residences, ancient monuments and squares full of charm, such as the well-known Piazza dell’Fanzago Astronomical Clock. We will then continue on the cycle path, which runs alongside fresh and dense woods, reaching as far as Rovetta. This town houses the ‘Casa Museo Fantoni’, which preserves a rich heritage of works, documents and models of this family of skilled sculptors and carvers from Val Seriana.

And Rovetta we will head first towards Fino del Monte, then towards Onore; this village is dominated from above by a fifteenth-century church, inside which there are the splendid altars by the Fantoni workshop.

From Onore you will then pedal up to Songavazzo, where you can have lunch at the restaurant pizzeria “La Baitella”. Lunch includes a first course, a second course with a side dish, coffee, half a liter of water and a quarter of wine.

Once you have recovered your energy, you will ride your bike back to the starting point of the tour, the historic center of Clusone.

Length and duration: 25 km, about 5 and a half hours (lunch included)

Departure from: Via 24023, Clusone (BG)

Difficulty: easy

4. Tour of the Lands of the Bishopric

Starting from Sentierone, the heart of the lower part of Bergamo, you will leave the city along the Serio cycle path to head towards Alzano Lombardo. From here we will continue crossing one of the most fascinating areas of the Bergamo province, made up of green hills and vineyards: Scanzorosciatewith its hamlets of Gavarno, Tribulina and Negrone, a few kilometers from Bergamo.

It will come later Roveri Tower, village surrounded by greenery, where you can enjoy a typical lunch of the Bergamo tradition at the Trattoria Da Nisio restaurant. Once the lunch is over, we will leave again for the hills of Scanzesi, the production area of ​​the prized wine Moscato di Scanzo (the only DOCG of Bergamo and among the smallest in Italy). You will arrive up to the De Toma farm, where you will visit the cellar and you will be able to taste the fine wine they produce. Once the tasting is over, you will return to Bergamo.

Length and duration: 40 km, approximately 7 and a half hours (lunch and tasting included)

Departure from: Sentierone Bike-Up Area, Bergamo

Difficulty: easy

5. Tour of Val Brembana

In one of the two important valleys of Bergamo that develop in the north of the province, the Brembana valley, you will have the good fortune to walk along a stretch of the ancient via Mercatorum. Here, along an organized and modern cycle path that runs along the old railway line, you will cross the splendid medieval villages set in an incredible greenery.

Starting from Zognothrough the old tunnels dug into the rock and wild corners of the Brembo river, you will easily reach the splendid San Pellegrino Terme, where you can admire its Art Nouveau architectural treasures. Still riding the bike, we will move towards San Giovanni Bianco, a village that still retains a large part of its medieval structure.

From here the tour continues towards Cornello dei Tasso, fraction of Camerata Cornello. In addition to being one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, Cornello dei Tasso was also the place of origin of the Torquato Tasso family and of the European postal service. TO Cornello dormitory you can have a delicious aperitif at the Brembo Hostel.

Once you have recovered your energy, it will return to the starting point.

Length and duration: 25 km, approximately 3 and a half hours

Departure from: Piazzale del Mercato, Zogno (BG)

Difficulty: easy

