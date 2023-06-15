The world of diets and nutrition is often controversial: from do-it-yourself advice to unfounded beliefs, it is always difficult to find reliable information. In fact, there are many and widespread false myths which, in most cases, risk confusing ideas and creating disinformation. Furthermore, relying on false beliefs can expose us to the risk of adopting incorrect behavior or compromising our health.

5 false myths about food and diets, to dispel

Does eating fruit at the end of a meal make digestion worse? Is it always better to choose the light product? What information should we rely on?

To clarify some of these false myths, the dietician and popularizer Dr. Giuliano Ubezio

1. Pineapple burns fat

Pineapple is a fruit rich in water and low in calories which is often associated with the ability to burn fat. The false myth arises from the fact that pineapple contains bromelain, a substance capable of breaking down food molecules, thus making them more digestible. Pineapple therefore promotes digestion and, given the amount of water it contains, is very effective as a drainer. Despite this, however, to say that you burn fat is not correct.

2. Eating fruit after a meal worsens digestion

Some components of fruit can cause bloated sensations, but if you don’t have specific conditions like ulcerative colitis or irritable bowel syndrome, there’s no discomfort. Eating fruit at the end of the meal can slow the release of sugar into the blood, promote iron absorption and protect digestion thanks to antioxidants.

3. Potatoes must be consumed immediately otherwise they become toxic

The dark coloring is just a harmless chemical reaction. Potatoes can contain glycoalkaloids, toxic substances that are concentrated mainly in the skin, but cooking at high temperatures and removing the skin reduce the risk.

4. Eggs raise cholesterol

Eggs do not contribute to the increase in cholesterol levels, on the contrary, they contain many essential nutrients for our body. Contrary to what we may think, only a small part of the cholesterol present in our blood is assimilated through food. The egg yolk, while containing cholesterol, is rich in saturated fats but is not responsible for its increase, while the albumen is even devoid of it.

5. It is always better to choose the light product

A food, to be defined as “reduced in calories” must provide at least 30% fewer calories. In doing so, however, you run the risk of reducing vitamins, fatty acids and other nutrients along with calories. Light foods can therefore have a different composition than traditional ones, moreover, the belief that they are low in calories could lead us to take them in greater quantities.

Photo on Julien Pianetti are Unsplash

