The footballer Guido Santiago Visentin convicted of a gang rape and accused of other violence with two former companions

Verona, January 31, 2023- They were sentenced to six years’ imprisonment eachin addition to legal prohibitions, i five former players of the Virtus Verona club defendants of gang sexual assault against a twenty-year-old student, which took place in January 2020. The sentence – L’Arena reports today – was issued with an abbreviated procedure by the judge of the preliminary hearing Paola Vacca.
The five defendants Stefano Casarotto, 26 years old, from Venice, Gianni Manfrin, 29 years old from Padua, Edoardo Merci, 23 years old from Verona, the Argentinean Santiago Visentin and the Romanian Daniel Onescubefore the hearing they had paid a sum as compensation to the young woman, who had withdrew the civil action and the lawsuit; the crime is anyway legally prosecutable. The defendants were teammates at the time of the events, which occurred in the night between 18 and 19 January 2020. The girl had reported that she had been accompanied by one of the players, his schoolmate, in an apartment where four other players were staying; she here she would be made drunk and then subjected to non-consenting sexual intercourse. Scaliger society he had suspended them, and then sold to other teams. During the trial, the prosecutor took note of the compensation but considered that this did not exclude the criminal liability of the young people, asking for and obtaining a six-year sentence for each one.
Of the five defendants, it was learned, Manfrin is still a soldier in Virtus Verona,
The others were sold to other companies. The defendants announced appeal appeal. Visentinwho now plays in the Citadel – reports the Corriere di Verona – is charged in Belluno in a other processagain for gang rape, concerning a similar episode that took place in August 2020, together with two other football players.

