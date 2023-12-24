Fill your eyes with wonder and breathe deeply even with green camper trips around Europe: an alternative trip in the name of respect for the environment is a panacea not to be missed. Travelers who are increasingly sensitive to the topic of sustainability and who opt for a careful and conscious lifestyle know this well.

5 green camper trips around Europe

But if traveling involves an inevitable environmental impact, you can choose green camper trips around Europe to be done in ways that respect both the beauty that surrounds us and the local communities: this is what Yescapa, the largest camper platform, offers sharing in Europe following the merger with Goboony.

By combining transportation and accommodation together, campervans make travel meaningful and mindful, especially when exploring destinations that embrace and promote ecotourism. For this reason, Yescapa has selected five spearheads of sustainability in Europe, where travel is combined with a green lifestyle: from the green oases of Stockholm to the elegance of the parks of Glasgow, from the Reserves of Catalonia to the commitment of Trento, up to the suggestive views of Grenoble

Stockholm: between parks, lakes and the sea

Always attentive to environmental needs, Stockholm enchants for the quality of life and the beauty it preserves, which earned it the Green Capital of Europe 2010 award. For this reason, Yescapa recommends a trip to Sweden to discover this extraordinary city .

The urban fabric is located on 14 islands in the heart of a suggestive archipelago, where Lake Mälaren meets the Baltic Sea, and knows how to make urbanisation, canals and countless green oases coexist: from Skogskyrkogården, literally “forest cemetery”, listed by UNESCO among the World Heritage Sites, at the Kungsträdgården, “King’s Garden”, which has been the royal kitchen garden since the 15th century.

To be experienced on foot, to be crossed by public transport, to be explored by bicycle or by boat, as well as of course by camper, the city offers various ideas for moving in a sustainable way and for admiring its gems. These include the old town, Gamla Stam, as well as Skansen, the world‘s oldest open-air museum located on the island of Djurgården.

Glasgow: an open-air garden

Among the green cities reported by Yescapa is the Scottish Glasgow, which in 2020 was named Global Green City, a prestigious award awarded during the Global Forum on Human Settlements, an event on climate change supported by the United Nations Environmental Programme.

By making sustainability one of its flags, the city promotes efficient and increasingly green mobility, as well as forms of responsible tourism. Among these, we highlight the outdoor tours to discover the approximately 90 city parks and gardens, such as the Glasgow Green park, with a strong Victorian flavour, and the Kelvingrove, among the most romantic in the city.

Furthermore, an hour away from the city, on board your camper you can reach Loch Lomond, the largest lake in Great Britain, ideal for a romantic boat cruise; or you can explore the island of Arran, in the Firth of Clyde inlet, a concentration of nature between hills and sea.

Catalonia: the Grand Tour you don’t expect

In a journey in search of places that listen to the needs of nature more than any other, Yescapa also suggests Spain, in particular Catalonia. Rich in a vast heritage of biodiversity, it houses numerous UNESCO Biosphere Destinations, such as the Val d’Aran, Montseny and Terres de l’Ebre.

A mountainous region in the Catalan Pyrenees, the Val D’Aran is home to a varied natural environment, including deciduous and coniferous forests inhabited by different species, from deer to golden eagles, from marmots to white ptarmigan. Montseney, on the other hand, is the most visited natural park in Catalonia for its mosaic of evocative landscapes. Its 50,000 hectares of surface area encompass habitats

more diverse, from holm oaks to heaths, from Mediterranean pine forests to beech forests as well as an important faunal diversity: over 200 species of vertebrates and around 9,000 of invertebrates. Finally, the Terres de l’Ebre is an enchanted destination where nature reigns supreme, with its palette of a thousand colors, green rice fields, golden beaches and crystal clear waters dotted with pink flamingos.

Trento: the greenest city in Italy

Among our green cities, Trento stands out for its high levels of air quality, for its attention to sustainable mobility and for the reduction of waste: characteristics that placed it at the top of the Legambiente 2023 report on environmental performances that took into consideration 105 Italian capitals.

A stop in the city is a journey through places of interest, landscapes, flavors and traditions. To best discover this pearl of the Alps, a visit to Piazza Duomo, around which the medieval city developed, to the Cathedral of San Viglio and the Fountain of Neptune, or a taste of its delicacies, such as canederli and potato tortel, is essential.

By traveling by camper, you can discover Trentino-Alto Adige, a region that offers various ideas for outdoor lovers, with a green setting that ranges from lakes, to the plains, up to the inevitable mountains. Among the other locations to take into consideration for a touring trip in a camper are the picturesque Madonna di Campiglio, queen of the Dolomites surrounded by magnificent lakes, and Val Di Fassa, where you can discover the Friedrich-August path which offers unique and varied panoramas.

Grenoble: the charm of the Alps

The review of sustainable cities by Yescapa finally leads to south-western France, among the Alps. Direction Grenoble which, nestled between the mountains at the crossroads of three Alpine massifs, is a lively town with breathtaking views. Nominated by the European Commission as the Green Capital of Europe for 2022 owes its title to its pioneering approach to the ecological and social transition, which aims to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants through the reduction of pollution and the protection of its ecosystem. Furthermore, with its almost 450 km of cycle paths, it is certainly the ideal destination to explore at a slow pace. Among the stops to visit in the city are the ancient Café La Table Ronde, the Parliament Building of the Dauphiné and the Place Grenette.

Leaving the city and driving east, you can head towards places like Les DeuxAlpes: with its 200 km of paths, among woods, streams and high-altitude lakes, it is also ideal for trying your hand at paragliding or, for more daring, with bungee jumping. Val d’Isère, on the border with Valle D’Aosta and Piedmont, also guarantees a thousand adventures: its paths range from an easy walk around the village, also ideal for families with children, up to the enchanting views around the lake the Ouillette.

Photo by Oscar Nord / Adam Marikar / Carlos Rabada / Darwin Watcher / A fairy tale collage

