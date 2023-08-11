5 ideas for an outdoor bachelor party between adventure and fun

Il big day Is your best friend’s house around the corner and would you like to organize something special? Giving him the right amount of encouragement and showing him your support takes a bachelor party he won’t forget. One of the easiest and most obvious options is to organize an evening in style “The Hangover” between nightclubs and slightly crazy encounters… are we sure it’s that memorable? Considering that half of the guests won’t remember it, maybe it’s better to consider other ideas.

If you want to leave a lasting impression, the new frontier is it outdoor stag doand’outdoor experience to share emotions and fun. Take a future husband, a historic group of friends, a pinch of adrenaline, a sprinkling of adventure… and you will get the legendary day to tell in the years to come!

What to do for an original bachelor party in a group

The bachelor party is a must rite of passage that marks the line between carefree bachelor days and new married life. Hey, don’t worry, we’re not saying that carefree days are numbered!

Turning this moment into a collective adventure is a challenge not to be taken lightly. Discover so many ideas for a bachelor party adventurous and fun, with proposals for outdoor group activities throughout Italy. From the bungee jumping al raftingfrom an adrenaline ride on the track still tour in quad in nature, choose the experience that best suits the future groom’s tastes and habits, or surprise him and push him to overcome his limits.

Bungee jumping, the leap into the void with full adrenaline

Bachelor party and extreme sports do they look like the perfect combo? Imagine your best friend launching himself into the void secured to a bungee cord, then bouncing back up with an exciting bounce. What better metaphor than the “big step” he is about to take?

Il bungee jumping it will be a real test of courage for the future groom, to be shared with his group of loyal followers. A fun idea could be dressing up the birthday boy with nice and irreverent gadgets themed bachelor party and challenge him to face the flight of the angel.

There are several locations where you can try this experience, but few offer one adrenaline rush like that of the Colossus bridge in Veglio, in the province of Biella. Here the launch into the void takes place from a height of 152 meters, with a maximum speed of 110 km/h; safety is guaranteed by bungee cords equipped with latest generation safety systems and by a highly trained staff, capable of reassuring even the most fearful of spouses. If you’re planning a stag do near Milan or Turin, this is literally an idea to jump on.

An aquatic adventure with canyoning and rafting

If the future groom is a lover of wild nature, the water activities come canyoning e rafting they will be a great choice. Canyoning or canyoning is an adventure that involves overcoming canyons, gorges and waterfalls through jumps, abseils and natural slides located along streams and waterways. In addition to being an exhilarating physical challenge, this activity creates aatmosphere of unique complicity among the participants, who face uncertain moments together and support each other along the way. What better occasion than a bachelor party to strengthen these bonds?

Of course, before organizing a canyoning for the bachelor party, it is important to evaluate the experience level and physical abilities of the group, in order to choose a suitable itinerary. From the Val Bodengo in the province of Sondrio at Hull Lining in Umbria, until Alcantara Gorges in Sicily, adventures in Italy are not lacking. It is good to remember that canyoning requires the presence of a expert guideable to make the experience safe for everyone and to help participants overcome or circumvent the various obstacles.

A more accessible but extremely fun water activity is the rafting, which offers the thrill of navigating the rapids of a river aboard a rubber dinghy. During the descent, the participants must cooperate as a team to tackle the most challenging points of the watercourse. This collaboration will create a sense of cohesion and team spiritmaking the experience even more meaningful for a bachelor party.

Some suggestions? The rafting on the Lao river in Calabria for a perfect combination of adrenaline and wonder or the rafting in Val di Sole on the river Noce, in first place in Europe for lovers of this discipline.

Bachelor party on the track: lap in a car circuit

For future spouses who are passionate about speed and engines, a lap on a racing circuit it will be an unforgettable challenge. Driving sports car or supercar on real racing track will make them feel pilots for a dayrealizing the dream they had since they were children.

Come companion you have two options: cheer on the groom as he tackles bends and straights at a thrilling speed or you too can take to the track. Sharing emotions while waiting your turn or after getting out of the car will make the experience even more intense and will strengthen a common passion.

In Italy there are several circuits where to organize this sporty and adrenalinic bachelor partyfrom the mythical Mugello racetrack e of Imola to the beautiful trails ofLombardore racetrack near Turin and del Castelletto Circuit in the province of Pavia. Two aspects not to be overlooked are the choice of car, strictly based on the groom’s preferences (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Subaru and other speed jewels), and the number of laps to do on the track.

Quad tour for a wild bachelor party

If the groom-to-be prefers off-road thrills and the contact with natureand tour in quad is the winning idea for the bachelor party. Driving a quad allows you to explore hidden and dirt paths, cross woods and admire unprecedented panoramas, all in the name of freedom. Tackling this type of route together with a guide will be an exhilarating adventure.

Il Chianti and the Crete Senesi are among the most beautiful places to organize a quad bachelor party, but the itineraries are almost endless. Other very popular locations are the Sardinia with its wild hinterland ei lakes Garda and Maggiorefor the magnificent views they offer to the guide.

A quad tour can also be combined with a tasting of local products or an aperitif at the end of the journey, to worthily celebrate the big step.

Skydiving: shared emotions at high altitude

One of the craziest ideas for a bachelor party is definitely a tandem parachute jump with a professional pilot. Realize the dream of flying it will be an unforgettable moment for the future husband and for all those who decide to follow him in this courageous enterprise.

Here too the leap into the void will have a great symbolic meaning: the heart pounding before the launch, the adrenaline rush of the first moments in the air, the safety of the parachute that opens and the instructor firmly attached to you… Being able share the pre-launch trepidation and the wonder of the landscape below with your closest friends will make this memory truly special.

By organizing in advance it is possible to have this experience in many areas of Italy, from the skies of Piedmont to those of the Lazioup to the spectacular views of the Sicily. We bet that after a bachelor party like this the wedding will be just another great adventure?

Foto Freepik

