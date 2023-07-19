There are some legendary islands in Europe to visit this summer, places that sink their roots between myth and reality, between history and legend: a combination that further increases their charm. As in the case of some islands in Europe that ancient tales give birth to sagas of heroes and gods or that are permeated by stories that fade into myth. Among these are islands of extraordinary beauty, such as the Cyclades Santorini and Mykonos, with the myths of ancient Greece that have come down to us, Ibizawhich takes its name from an Egyptian deity, Majorcahand-in-hand with the Templars, e Lampedusapopulated initially by two couples in love.

5 legendary islands in Europe to visit this summer

These are destinations where the boundaries of time dissolve into an eternal present, which Vueling offers for an island getaway in the name of crystal clear sea, hidden coves accessible only by boat and cultural discoveries.

1. Santorini, the ancient Atlantis

The story of what is considered the queen of the Cyclades would be linked to the legendary Atlantis narrated by Platosunk due to a natural disaster. She in fact also known as TheraSantorini was inhabited by an evolved population of the Minoan civilization, before being largely destroyed by a violent volcanic eruption.

2. Mykonos and the giantomachy

Another pearl of the Cyclades archipelago, the cosmopolitan Mykonos is known for its spectacular views, for its windmills and above all for its lively nightlife. Island of volcanic origin, with red and black pebble beaches that contrast with the blue of the sea, according to Greek mythology its name derives from that of the nephew of Apollo and son of the king of Delos Anio.

According to another tradition, the island was the final scene of the Gigantomachiaended by Heracles’ victory over the rebel Giants: the bodies of the latter, petrified, gave life to the rocks around the island or to Mykonos itself (whose name would therefore mean “rocky town”).

3. Ibiza, blessed land without snakes

Moving to Spain, in the Balearic archipelago, another island with a particular story to tell is Ibiza, a destination for moved e you wonderful beaches and coves along the over 200 km of coastline. According to a belief of the ancient Phoenicians, the island was a magical land blessed by the gods, for its fbarren red soil and because it prevented animals harmful to humans, such as snakes, from surviving.

It is said that it was precisely the absence of snakes that inspired i Carthaginians in choosing the name of the island, which was dedicated to the Egyptian deity Bes, immune to all types of poisonous animals.

4. Majorca, the templars and the dragon caves

Majorca also has its own legend to offer, in addition to dream beaches, the limestone rock mountains and a millenary history and culture.

In fact, it is said that the complex of caves on the island, an underground labyrinth about 60 km from Palma de Mallorca, was inhabited by a dragon (hence the current name of Grotte del Drago or Cuevas del Drach). According to legend, the Knights Templar decided to hide their precious treasures there, taking advantage of this frightening guardian: in the mid-1300s, the governor of the island sent a group of soldiers to search the caves in search of the treasure, which however was never found.

5. Lampedusa and the two hermits

The southernmost tip of Italy, Lampedusa, offers tourists unforgettable views and a Caribbean seafrom the water so transparent that the boats seem to fly.

Even this dream island has a very suggestive story about its origins: a Sicilian legend, in fact, narrates that a boat was wrecked on its coasts, the only survivors of which were two women from Palermo, Clelia and Rosina. The island was inhabited by two hermits, Guido and Sinibaldo, who married them, renouncing their vows and their life as ascetics: this is how Lampedusa began to populate.

Photo: Pexels, Marketing Greece, Spaininfo

