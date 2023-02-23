Home Sports 5 outdoor places not to be missed in Rio de Janeiro, outside the Carnival
Sports

5 outdoor places not to be missed in Rio de Janeiro, outside the Carnival

by admin
5 outdoor places not to be missed in Rio de Janeiro, outside the Carnival

Looking at it from above you can better understand why Rio de Janeiro is called wonderful city.
It develops with an unpredictable logic between the sea, mountains, forests, lakes and rivers and, despite the 6 million inhabitants it is dominated by green and blue.

5 outdoor places not to be missed in Rio de Janeiro, outside the Carnival

We went to find out the outdoor places not to be missed in Rio de Janeiro, to put at the center of suggestions on what to do and see in the wonderful city in addition to the Carnival.
You will be in good company: the cariocas, in addition to football, are very keen on their physical shape and love the things that we at Sportoutdoor24 love: running, cycling, trekking, climbing, surfing and all sports in contact with nature. Relaxing.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Venice San Marco, tesserae are detached from the mosaics: scaffolding is hoisted - breaking latest news

You may also like

Manchester City held in check in Leipzig, Inter...

China, players enthusiastic about coach Djordjevic’s methods

It is a great pity, the returning Novotný...

Serie A referees, the designations for the 24th...

Champions League: Leipzig keeps duel with ManCity open

Blitz in Rome, the crown of a right-wing...

World Table Tennis Championships Trials: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong...

the nerazzurri won the first round thanks to...

Nantes Juventus, the probable formations of the Europa...

World Baseball Classic, Italy’s squad for the Scottsale...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy