Looking at it from above you can better understand why Rio de Janeiro is called wonderful city.

It develops with an unpredictable logic between the sea, mountains, forests, lakes and rivers and, despite the 6 million inhabitants it is dominated by green and blue.

5 outdoor places not to be missed in Rio de Janeiro, outside the Carnival

We went to find out the outdoor places not to be missed in Rio de Janeiro, to put at the center of suggestions on what to do and see in the wonderful city in addition to the Carnival.

You will be in good company: the cariocas, in addition to football, are very keen on their physical shape and love the things that we at Sportoutdoor24 love: running, cycling, trekking, climbing, surfing and all sports in contact with nature. Relaxing.

