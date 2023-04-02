Per walking in nature in Lombardy there are so many places to get lost and immerse yourself for one walk or bike ride: roads, paths and routes for excursions and trips both for trekking and for bike rides.

We have selected 5 of them, which we will tell you about:

1. Adda River, from Pescarenico to Crespi

2. From Mantua to Lake Garda

3. The Sacred Mount of Varese

4. The Ticino River

5. Vineyards in Franciacorta

Trails in Lombardy: 5 places for walking and cycling

Cycle paths, lake trips, walks along rivers or over hills and mountainsimmersed in nature, but also discovering itineraries full of history and stories. Here are 5 places in Lombardy where you can walk along paths surrounded by nature and rediscover the pleasure of micro-adventures.

1. Adda River, from Pescarenico to Crespi

On the saddle of a bicycle, starting from a place of Manzonian memory like the village of Pescarenicoon the left bank of the Adda, you can reach and pass under the iron bridge of Paderno d’Adda (or Ponte San Michele) built between 1887 and 1889, until you find industrial archeology deposits such as the famous Villaggio Crespi, Unesco heritage, workers’ village built in the 1800s.

Along the Adda with a thousand faces and by 50 km to do by bike.

2. From Mantua to Lake Garda

For lovers of two wheels, after seeing magical Mantua and having put it behind them, along the Mincio you immerse yourself in the nature of its park.

The Mincio cycle path is 45 kilometers to go through the medieval houses of Borghettoon the banks of the river and at the foot of the Visconti bridge, on which the “Festa del Nodo d’Amore” is held on the third Tuesday in June, a table worthy of the Guinness Book of Records on the bridge and where the tasty Tortellini from Valeggio to more than 4,000 diners. Off to Lake Garda, now not too far away, first passing through the fortress of Monzambano, built at the behest of Matilda di Canossa against the barbarian invasions.

Finally, seeing the forchard of Peschiera, it seems clear that the waters of Benaco are now near.

3. The Sacred Mount of Varese

Campo dei Fiori is not only among the kissing rhymes of the famous song by Antonello Venditti, in Lombardy is a large Regional Parkin the province of Varese, rich in many attractions such as the Sacred Mount with its 14 chapels that wind along a cobbled road of about 2 km. In this area also many villas and the remarkable Grand Hotel example of liberty Italian.

Placed on top of Punta Paradiso it stands out the GV Schiaparelli astronomical observatory, open for day and night guided tours and to make fascinating journeys to discover the stars. In this natural environment they can be done various itineraries on foot and by mountain bike to reach places such as the Grotte del Campo dei Fiori, Monte Martica and Valganna, where in Induno Olona it is really worth paying a visit to the headquarters of the Angelo Poretti brewery.

4. The Ticino River

A trip suitable for this period of the year when the days are getting longer and longer and it’s nice to be ‘kissed’ by the sun while pedaling in company. A undemanding journey which starts from Pavia, from the famous Covered bridge over the Ticino to get to the locks of the Naviglio Pavese. All while pedaling in contact with nature, a nature that envelops us on the cycle-pedestrian itineraries created within the Sora Park with a route that leads to the bed of the Ticino.

The internal paths with fascinating names are also very interesting: the path of the Oak, the Owl, the Woodpecker and the Pheasant. A cycle route along which to discover too river bends and small beaches where to stop and enjoy the late spring and early summer sun.

5. Vineyards in Franciacorta

Finally, always pedaling and enjoying the surrounding nature, starting from Brescia you can travel twenty-seven kilometers among the most beautiful hills of Lombardy. Having left the Lioness of Italy, a first stop can be the one at Oldofredi castle of Paderno Franciacorta where, right in the center of the famous land of great white winesstands a majestic and ancient medieval castle, just as ancient and imposing is also the Castle of Passirano, tall and massive and with the typical Ghibelline battlements (dovetail). Continuing to pedal between the vineyards of Franciacortaon whose hills wine has been cultivated since prehistoric times, you arrive in Povaglio, overlooking Lake Iseo, the arrival point of this trip and next to which is the nature reserve of Peat bogs of Sebino, within which it is possible to do walks until you reach the Monastery of S. Pietro in Lamosa.

[Credits photo: Pixabay,, visitAdda, ANBI Lombardia / YouTube]

Read also

Advertising