It will heat up on the 60 m hurdles

We are rarely disappointed with the 60m hurdles, and the grids offered in this Euro should be no exception to the rule. During the last five editions, for men, victory has been decided by one or two hundredths, maximum. The 2023 vintage also seems to be under the sign of a confrontation between young wolves and the old guard. The Swiss Jason Joseph (24 years old, 7”44), the Spaniard Enrique Llopis (22 years old, 7”48), the Polish Jakub Szymanski (20 years old, 7”53) and of course the Frenchman Just Kwaou- Mathey (23 years old, 7”53) against the quadruple European medalist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (31 years old, 7”53), the Italian Paolo Dal Molin (35 years old, 7”54) or even the ghost Dimitri Bascou (35 years old, 7”58). Among the women, the French world champion in the specialty Cyréna Samba-Mayela (7″84) will have a hard time facing the Finnish Reetta Hurske (7″79), the Swiss Ditaji Kambundji (7″81) and the Dutch Nadine Visser (7″77).