Marcell Jacobs on probation
In his last two races of the winter, Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs suffered two setbacks. The first in Liévin, on February 15, against the Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala (6”54 against 6”57). The second, totally unexpected, four days later at the Italian Championships, against a 22-year-old sprinter, Samuele Ceccarelli (6”54 against 6”55). The law student could not believe his eyes, he who has never run below 10”40 in 100 m. Clearly not in top form, Jacobs, also world indoor champion, will however have to defend his title. Britain’s Reece Prescod, European No. 1 with 6”49 and undefeated this winter, will be a serious opponent.
It will heat up on the 60 m hurdles
We are rarely disappointed with the 60m hurdles, and the grids offered in this Euro should be no exception to the rule. During the last five editions, for men, victory has been decided by one or two hundredths, maximum. The 2023 vintage also seems to be under the sign of a confrontation between young wolves and the old guard. The Swiss Jason Joseph (24 years old, 7”44), the Spaniard Enrique Llopis (22 years old, 7”48), the Polish Jakub Szymanski (20 years old, 7”53) and of course the Frenchman Just Kwaou- Mathey (23 years old, 7”53) against the quadruple European medalist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (31 years old, 7”53), the Italian Paolo Dal Molin (35 years old, 7”54) or even the ghost Dimitri Bascou (35 years old, 7”58). Among the women, the French world champion in the specialty Cyréna Samba-Mayela (7″84) will have a hard time facing the Finnish Reetta Hurske (7″79), the Swiss Ditaji Kambundji (7″81) and the Dutch Nadine Visser (7″77).
Expected feats of strength for Femke Bol
She is THE female star of winter. Femke Bol, who celebrated her 23rd birthday last week, comes as a gourmet to enlarge her collection of medals. Triple outdoor European champion in Munich last year and double indoor title in Torun two years ago, the Dutch should have no trouble repeating her 400m – 4x400m double. On the other hand, with such a program, a new world record, raised to 49”26 at his national championships in Apeldoorn, will not be his priority. Her compatriot and training colleague Lieke Klaver, also improving (50”34) will be her closest competitor.
Kevin Mayer on his way to a hat-trick
The European heptathlon record holder (6479 points) is the most serious chance of a French medal. Mayer, 31, waited until the last moment, the day after the French Championships, to make the decision to participate in this Euro. Titled in 2017 and 2021, he is the favorite to succeed him. “ All lights are green. He’s not going there to make less than 6,400 pointsassures the coach of Montpellier, Alexandre Bonacorsi. He has his European record in a corner of his head. “According to the coach, the mark, solid, can be improved thanks to its regularity on 60 m (6”88, its record) and 60 m hurdles (7”77) this winter. The Norwegian Sander Skotheim and the Swiss Simon Ehammer will be his biggest rivals.
Interesting stars and absences for the Blues
Apart from Bol and Jacobs, other stars will be present in Istanbul: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m and 3000m), Karsten Warholm (400m), Miltiadis Tentoglou and Malaika Mihambo (Length), Keely Hodgkinson (800m) or even Yaroslava Mahuchikh (height). But there will also be some notable absentees, such as Armand Duplantis on pole vault. Which automatically frees up a place on the box and could do the business of the French Thibaut Collet, Ethan Cormont or Valentin Lavillenie. But beware, places will be expensive with nine jumpers between 5.81 m and 5.90 m. Contest management will be key. Other big clients are missing in events where the Blues can shine: the half-founder Mohamed Katir, Pia Skrzyszowska and Asier Martinez in the 60m hurdles, Mariano Garcia in the 800m or even the Italian Emmanuel Ihemeje in the triple jump.