5 reasons why Italians love them, photos

The Canary Islands, archipelago on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, are unique: why Italians love them so much, choosing them from year to year more and more as an ideal holiday destination?

For 5 good reasons, including: the eco-sustainability and attention to the environment of the island of El Hierro, the gluttony of the raw materials of La Gomera, the romance of La Palma, the family-sized adventures of Lanzarote and the adrenaline that you experience in Gran Canaria.

Canaries: 5 reasons why Italians love them

In fact, the variety of landscapes offers spaces and environments suitable for anyone, between coasts with crystal clear waters and daring peaks, between luxuriant forests and panoramic points, embraced by a unique atmosphere of its kind.

1. The eco-sustainability of El Hierro

The Canary Islands boast a spring-like climate all year round, with many hours of sunlight and lots of wind.

These are characteristics that make the island of El Hierro in particular, declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, dedicated to sustainability, energy self-sufficiency and the protection of the maritime and terrestrial ecosystem, and therefore towards a type of “slow tourism” ”, which captivates visitors with the contrast between its volcanic lands, the green of its luxuriant woods and the transparency of the water.

In addition to energy self-sufficiency, the island continues to focus on energy renewable and sustainability also in transport and tourism. Precisely for this a El Hierro offers several green-friendly accommodation proposals, including bio-refuges, eco-housing and agro-tourist residences.

2. The delicacy of the raw materials of La Gomera

Great local food is another good reason to choose the Canary Islands as a holiday destination.

Gofio from the Canaries, for example, is part of the identity of this place: ancient flour with an intense aroma based on a mixture of toasted cereals ground in traditional mills which is still produced today according to the recipe of the aborigines who lived over 1,000 years ago . It is a basic ingredient of the local cuisine, rich in minerals, proteins and carbohydrates, but low in fat and is also used in meat preparations such as Canarian stew or together with fish stock in the typical soup, sancocho.

Going to the traditional mills means taking a leap into the past of the islands and getting to know an important part of the peasant culture, discovering a product with a unique aroma. 34 mills are still in operation, including the Molino Imendi Gofio, in San Sebastián de La Gomera, the most important city of the island famous for being the last landing place of Columbus for the ocean, an event that is remembered every 6 September among the streets of the old town, the colorful houses and courtyards with traditional architecture.

3. The romance of La Palma

The island of La Palma, on the other hand, is a call for the most romantic. First Starlight Reserve in the world thanks to its privileged position, it offers an incomparable starry vault, with a clear and transparent sky, one of the best in the world for stargazing

Called “La Isla Bonita”, La Palma is full of incredible landscapes, millenary forests and surprising peaks. Among the most renowned observation points there are Llanos del Jable, Llano de la Venta, Mountain of Las Toscas, Boys roque .

For those who want to experience the sensation of touching the sky with a finger, summer is the perfect time: from the end of July to August 20, in fact, it is possible to watch the Perseid show, a meteor shower that usually occurs in all its magnificence around August 12, with the famous “tears of San Lorenzo”.

4. Family-sized adventures in Lanzarote

If, on the other hand, you are looking for the perfect island for young and old, Lanzarote can be the ideal destination: a destination in which to enjoy a few days of relaxation or an adventure-filled holiday. Its mild climate, relaxed atmosphere, volcanic nature, lunar landscapes and paradisiacal beaches enchant.

In addition to the renowned beaches, there is no shortage of unique attractions. The beautiful climate all year round allows you to engage in activities such as snorkelling, catamaran excursions as well as scuba diving, kayaking and camel riding tours in the setting of the Timanfaya National Park. Brightly colored place, nature and wonder come together in a unique and timeless accord.

In addition to the Timanfaya National Park, the main places to visit with the family include the Jameos del Agua, the Cueva de los Verdes, Teguise and the Costa de Parrot . The latter is a crescent-shaped cove of white sand that makes the waters of the coast still and transforms the beach into an immense natural swimming pool.

5. The adrenaline of the peaks of Gran Canaria

Finally, for those looking for an adrenaline-filled holiday, the most ideal destination is undoubtedly Gran Canaria. The island, known as “the continent in miniature”, hosts one of the main sport climbing areas of the whole archipelago: the Tamadaba Natural Park , in the north of Gran Canaria. With its approximately 400 routes up to 40 meters in length, it offers numerous well-equipped routes for both beginners and the more experienced. Here, the thrill and exhilaration that the high peaks can give are incomparable, among pristine landscapes and a luxuriant coniferous forest. And from viewpoint of El Balcón you can admire the famous cliffs in the shape of a dragon’s tail and the secluded beach of Guayedra with its gorge dotted with palm trees.

