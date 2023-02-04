5 things not to do for breakfast?
1️⃣ SKIP THE: not consuming it primarily affects mental efficiency in the early hours of the morning; skipping this meal out of habit is also often associated with being overweight;
2️⃣ DRINK THE COFFEE FIRST: take it during breakfast, or at its end, avoid consuming it as the first ingredient;
3️⃣ EAT A COOKIE WHILE YOU PREPARE IT: replace it with nuts such as walnuts, almonds or cashews;
4️⃣ ONLY TAKE CARBOHYDRATES: always insert a source of #protein in the appropriate quantities, better yet if consumed as a first food if possible;
5️⃣ DO NOT TAKE DRINKS: it’s time to rehydrate your body after the night, try to insert water or another unsweetened drink.
✨ Personally I wouldn’t know how to start the day without it, it’s my favorite moment, in the silence of the house ordering ideas. Is it the same for you too?
Photo: Valentina Celeste