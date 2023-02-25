Drinking before a workout is essential. Liquids are in fact essential for the proper functioning of our body, even more so for those who practice sports. Indeed, a well-established routine provides that before a workout it is essential to drink, in order not to risk dehydration due to sweating and physical effort: half a liter of water 2 hours before training, 200 ml during warm-up and the same amount approximately every 20 minutes during physical activity. Well, we have written water because, except in particular and extreme cases, up to at least 1 hour of sporting activity, even intense, you can safely drink only and simply water. And if water is good and healthy, there are at least 4 types of drinks not to drink before a workout, and they are as follows.

Milk and milk-based drinks

Milk, and in general drinks that include it among the ingredients, contain proteins, carbohydrates and even fats. , which means that it takes a long time to digest them. And digesting just as you train, drawing blood to the muscles, can cause even important intestinal problems, including vomiting and diarrhea. Rather the milk can be used to prepare a smoothie after training, which is an excellent recovery meal.

Read also: How to prepare a perfect smoothie

Fruit-based juices with added sugar

The label must be read carefully: many fruit juices or fruit-flavored drinks are added with sugar or other sweeteners, such as corn syrup, which can cause strong fluctuations in blood sugar, with peaks and drops that are difficult to reconcile with the needs energy of a workout.

Read also: Why you have to go easy on sugar

Alcohol

It should be obvious, but it isn’t always. For example, it happens to have a quick aperitif and then train, but it’s not a good idea. Indeed, alcohol and sport do not mix: alcohol, even a beer, is dehydrating and slows down reflexes. Rather better to drink a coffee, if you need to cheer yourself up a bit. And then, once you’ve finished training and eaten something to recover, you can treat yourself to a beer.

Read also: 11 reasons to drink a beer (besides the fact that it’s good)

Sodas

Not only due to the addition of carbon dioxide, which can cause bloating, abdominal pain and obviously gas: sodas also contain sodium, which draws water causing dehydration, and aspartame, a food sweetener that causes the same problems as those contained even in fruit juices.

Read also: How to stop eating and drinking crap

Sport drink

They are not to be avoided absolutely, on the contrary: beyond a certain duration of training they can undoubtedly be useful for rehydrating and providing the substances necessary for effort. But first of all you need to know what you are buying between isotonic, hypotonic and hypertonic drinks, evaluate what they really contain (just read the label: often they are water, sugars, some mineral salts and preservatives) and know when to use them according to the type of training.

Credits: Pixabay

Read also: Supplements and sports drinks: which ones to choose and when to use them

Advertising