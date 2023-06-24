After the 6 habits to maintain in the morning to lose weight, let’s now talk about the things to do in the evening to lose weight, stay fit and get up in the morning with an edge. If it is true that resting at least 7-8 hours a night has effects on the metabolism, preparing yourself in the right way for sleep can also affect weight loss. In the hours before sleep (let’s say from 20.00 onwards), in fact, there are some mistakes to avoid absolutely if your goal is to lose weight. On the other hand, there are practices they can have significant beneficial effects on the line.

5 things to do in the evening to lose weight

There are so many things that we tend to underestimate when we want to lose weight. In the evening we are tired because of the day that is going to end, but it is important to keep the compass and don’t let go to habits that can ruin the efforts made in the previous hours. If you are looking for the appropriate evening habits to lose weight, here it is some advice.

1. Go for a walk

There is no best or worst time to play sports, but experts all agree on the fact that to lose weight it’s better to train in the morning. However, some light-intensity aerobic activity (such as a brisk walk) in the 2-3 hours before sleep can help eliminate stress, make us sleep better ea properly regulate the metabolismtherefore helping to stay fit and healthy.

This is also confirmed by a study by the National Sleep Foundation, able to demonstrate that people who are more active during the day have 56 to 67% more chances of sleeping better (and it is known that there is a correlation between well and losing weight): it doesn’t matter what time they train.

2. Keep the bedroom dark and don’t use the phone before sleeping

A research of Brigham and Women Hospital in Boston has shown that using a smartphone or PC in bed before bed not only disturbs sleep, but increases the risk of gaining weight during the night due to a lack of melatonin, due to exposure to light in the minutes before resting. Melatonin is a hormone that keeps the metabolism in balance: a factor fundamental for those who pay attention to the line. Furthermore, according to research by the Ohio State University, exposure to light during the night would alter the metabolism, leading to weight gain. In short: be careful when closing the shutters.

3. Have a small (healthy) snack

Eating foods high in saturated fat, calories or carbohydrates right before bed is absolutely wrong, and so far we’re all in agreement. However, make one snack healthy and healthy evening can prove to be an important strategy to avoid waking up in the morning with an inconsiderate hunger, consequently eating everything that comes within range. Balancing your meals is in fact very important if you are on a diet and trying to lose weight.

So, what to eat in the hours before sleep if we get hungry? The ideal would be to munch on vegetables like a carrot, celery or fennel: fibres, water and micronutrients will quench the sense of hunger. While it’s best to avoid sugary fruit, dried fruit (almonds, walnuts, unsalted pistachios) is undoubtedly approved, as is low-fat yogurt or cottage cheese on a rusk or wholemeal bread.

4. Have dinner between 19 and 21, and do not go to bed immediately after eating

In this time slot, growth hormone, which promotes protein synthesis and the increase in lean body mass, reaches its maximum peak. The ideal would therefore be to have dinner between 19 and 21, waiting at least a couple of hours before going to bed to digest properly.

At dinner, the ideal would be to eat foods rich in protein and low in fat, sodium and carbohydrates. Some examples: cwhite meat or grilled, baked or baked fish, fresh seasonal vegetables and fruit to conclude. Finally, before going to bed, you can treat yourself to an herbal tea based on lemon balm, passion flower and linden: perfect for getting rid of stomach bloating in view of the night’s rest.

5. Turn off the heaters in the bedroom

In the evening, just before going to bed, don’t forget to turn off the radiators throughout the house, or at least in the room where you sleep. The reason is not the savings on the bill, but the fact that if you sleep in a room at 18° you burn 7% more calories during sleep compared to how many you would burn if your thermostat was at 23°. This is demonstrated by a study by the National Institute of Health Clinical Center.

Photo by: Karl Solano / Pexels

