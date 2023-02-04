Ready to go out for a run? So, before going out for a run and entering the front door for running training, check this checklist: 5 things to do to avoid getting into trouble halfway through.

Check your toenails

Never heard of runner’s black nails? It’s an almost inevitable problem from banging your toes against the toe of your shoe: come on and come on, the little spills tend to pile up and turn the toenail a nice brown color. Now, if the darkening is progressive, it’s just anti-aesthetic but it shouldn’t cause pain; if, on the other hand, there is a sudden trauma, the blood will flow out in quantity causing pressure and consequently pain. In any case, well-groomed nails help reduce the consequences: it’s not just an aesthetic issue.

Cover your nipples

Man or woman, you’ve never run enough if you haven’t come home at least once with bloody nipples. The remedies are various but all in all simple: a nice couple of plasters over the nipples are the most trivial thing you can do; if you want there are also specific products against chafingsuch as those of Body Glide (also found in Italy).

Definitely avoid cotton t-shirts and use well-fitting ones, so you limit chafing; there are also those who use trivial vaseline and say that it works very well.

Go to the toilet

Is called stress incontinence and can affect both women (more) and men too. The reasons are the most diverse – predisposition, consequences of childbirth, environmental temperature, stress, fatigue – and there are also on-the-go consequences: yes, like cyclists, even runners pee themselves along the way, a little at a time, or they stop and do it. To avoid having to deal with it, better remember to do it before putting on the shorts.

Donut il naso

Do you know the footballers? They are nose purge masters nature. But it’s actually not for everyone. And considering that the breath passes through the nose, which breath is the way we oxygenate ourselves and that without oxygen in the lungs we go nowhere, if you don’t want to find yourself with a snot in your nose irritated by attempts to blow it like any football player, a good wash before leaving the house is what you need.

Go back to the bathroom

In 2005 Paula Radcliffe won the London marathon in 2:17:42 complete with a stop for a bout of diarrhea broadcast worldwide (and according to her caused by the grilled salmon dinner the night before). And don’t think that it only happens over very long distances: according to research published in the International SportMed Journal gastrointestinal problems affect 40% of runners and the reasons are quite simple: the jolting motion of running, the lower blood flow, the changes in hormone secretion (and even a little stress and emotion in the case of competitions) can force you to run as fast as possible in search of a toilet. So before going out for a run it’s always a good idea to try to unload and set off lightly (even a cup of coffee may be enough)

