The Tyrolean ValleyÖtztal is located just across the Italian bordereasily reachable via the San Bernardino or the Brenner pass, and is a natural paradise surrounded by Alpine peaks exceeding 3000 meters and characterized by the most intense colors of nature, from the green of the woods to the blue of the sky.

5 unforgettable experiences in Tyrol’s Ötztal valley

But above all the Tyrolean Ötztal valley, a lateral one of the Inn river about 65 km long between the Ötztal Alps in the west and the Stubai Alps in the east, is a paradise for outdoor activities, where you can have unforgettable experiences accessible to all. Like these 5.

1. Experience 3000 – over 250 peaks above all

Is one top the same as the other? You are wrong! Anyone who has climbed a 3000m peak in Ötztal knows the difference. Here you have reached a height where you really feel what it’s like to stand above it all. Everything assumes a new relationship, the almost infinite view, which extends far beyond this monumental landscape. For all mountaineers and hikers who want to climb a three-thousander for the first time, Ötztal offers 250 peaks to choose from. There is only the embarrassment of choice.

Whether it’s an overnight stay in a refuge, climbing the cross tip at a height of 3,457 meters via the Martin Busch Hütte from the mountaineering village of Vent, or a day hike up to high altitudes with the lifts, such as on the Wild Manle (3,019m) – standing atop a 3,000m peak is a truly memorable moment.

2. Waking up on the top of the mountain

After all, it is a must for every mountain lover: waking up once (or more times) in a refuge, away from civilization, far from the “too much” of the valley. The overnight stay in a refuge does not have to be uncomfortable, but reduced and concentrated, focused on nature, on feeling the landscape and being together, the community of the guests of the refuge. Here we talk, play and let the smartphone rest. And admire the sunsets that no Netflix subscription can offer. The Brunnkogelhaus refuge towers majestically above Sölden, the Similaunhütte at over 3,000 m on the Niederjoch, the passage that connects Tyrol to South Tyrol. L’Amberg Hutwhich can be reached from Längenfeld, is popular with families and mountain bikers, and Schweinfurt Hut above Niederthai is a cozy base camp in the middle of the alpine landscape.

▪ 1,600 km of marked and carefully prepared trails.

▪ Over 100 refuges and mountain huts.

▪ Ötztal Urweg. (the primordial path) Walking from one village to another 182 km in length, 8,750 m in altitude, 12 stages

▪ Ötztal Trek. The paradise for high mountain hikers. From refuge to refuge, always remaining high. 246km long. 19,000 m of altitude difference. 6 routes. 22 stages.

▪ Ötztaler Wasserläufer-Rundwege. (the paths of the water). Here you meet water in all its forms. Rushing waters, calm waters, healing waters.

▪ In the valley there are over 40 specialized lodgings for hikers.

3. Raft across the wild water and then dive into the warm waters of Aqua Dome

Water overwhelms us, it revives us. It is a dispenser of energy and strength, calm and freshness. Of course we can stand in a swimming pool or dip our feet in a mountain stream. But the real strength of this element is felt in the middle of a rushing stream, aboard a dinghy, where you really feel the water embrace you and get your adrenaline pumping. During the rafting the body and mind remain awake and lucid. The hormones of happiness are released as the team manages to go down the current and overcome various obstacles. A good challenge! Ötztal is one of the most specialized centers in the Alps for Paddel and Rafting lovers. At the entrance to the valley is Area47, which offers various attractions for water lovers. And to conclude the day there is Aqua Dome, the most avant-garde thermal center in Austria with its over 20,000 m2 of spa and its suspended outdoor pools. Summer holidays at AQUA provide energy and a good mood: “lift your spirit” is the motto of this beautiful, architecturally impressive and innovative spa resort. Here you float in the impressive circular pools that seem to float in the air: you immerse yourself in the warm water and admire the alpine landscape of the Ötztal. The elegant spa resort boasts the largest wellness area in Tyrol: 65,000 m2 of spaces dedicated to the well-being and entertainment of children, thanks to the aquatic world “Alpen Arche Noah” (the Alpine Noah’s Ark) dedicated to younger guests.

Then there are also special offers for sports enthusiasts, mountain lovers and fans of the charm of Austria. From 10 June the “mountain summer” proposal will be active, which includes ski lifts and bicycle hire, for all those who want to go to the top. In Ötztal even the car can go on holiday: public transport is included from the moment you check in to AQUA DOME.

▪ Exclusive outdoor experiences throughout the valley

▪ There are different experiences for lovers of canyoning, kayaking, rafting on the Ötztaler Ache stream.

▪ Auer Klamm is the most popular gully in Tyrol for canyoning enthusiasts

▪ Ötztaler Ache. For extreme adventures in rushing water

▪ AREA 47. The highest climbing park in Austria is located here.

4. Experience an entire valley in one go, by bike

The Ötztal cycle path is 50 kilometers long. If you tackle it in a single section, you will cross four climatic zones: mild temperatures at the entrance to the valley with its orchards and vines, arriving at the ice and rock world of the three-thousanders. The landscape is very varied, a unique living space where everything blends, where everyone has their place. It is a sporty pleasure tour with an overwhelming panoramic experience.

Leaving from Haiming at 670 m, the Ötztal Cycle Path runs through the entire Ötztal and ends in Sölden at 1,377 mbranches off from one of the longest cycle paths in Europe, the Inn cycle path, and takes cyclists up to the foot of the Venosta Alps.

5. Caressing the rock up close: sport climbing

Although alpine clubs continually bring a large influx of people to the mountains, very few of their members have experienced direct contact with the rock. Climbing is “physical meditation” when you think about nothing but the next hold, the next step. It’s an excellent workout, for both body and mind. Ötztal is one of the climbing strongholds par excellence: 19 (!) climbing walls with over 750 routes are scattered throughout the valley. There are not many granite climbing areas in Tyrol – but there are. And at the mouth of the valley the limestone rock awaits you. Climbing crags particularly suitable for beginners and families are the easily accessible ones in Oberried near Längenfeld, the Piburg crag near the mountain lake of the same name and the Moosalm rocks at the foot of the Brunnenkogl.

▪ 750 routes to climb. 19 climbing walls and 8 via ferratas

▪.Outdoor trail in Sautens. Längenfeld suspended walkway.

▪ AREA 47. The largest climbing wall in Austria.

For information: www.oetztal.com

