5 without a chance against Spain in the round of 16

by admin
The Swiss women had no chance against the world number 6. The defeat in Auckland was already considered almost certain at the break. A lot of work awaits the host of the EM 2025.

Spanish rejoicing, Swiss disillusionment in Auckland’s Eden Park.

David Rowland / Reuters

Far from achieving their greatest victory in the history of women’s football, the Swiss women were painfully shown the limits at Auckland’s Eden Park. The game was already decided at the break when Spain led 4-1, the Swiss hadn’t shot at goal once before and showed little resistance.

