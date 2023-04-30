50 points, Kings or better-7

Stephen Curry had a playoff career-high 50 points, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in the deciding Game 7.

Curry’s fifty is the new all-time record in an NBA Game 7: surpassing former teammate Kevin Durant’s 48 in the 2021 Nets-Bucks series.

In a confrontation between legends, now come LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round in the West. Race 1 is scheduled for Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

Kings bent especially defensively: Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but the Warriors managed to contain above all De’Aaron Fox, who scored 16 points with 5 of 19 shooting in what was the third game played with broken right hand index finger fractured.