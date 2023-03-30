Home Sports 50 years of jersey advertising in the Bundesliga: a scandal at the beginning
50 years of jersey advertising in the Bundesliga: a scandal at the beginning

by admin
50 years of jersey advertising in the Bundesliga: a scandal at the beginning

How Günter Mast kept the Jägermeister company and the Eintracht Braunschweig football club in the headlines with a calculated scandal.

A manager on target: Eintracht wears Jägermeister.



The story of Günter Mast has been told many times. It is contemporary history and myth at the same time. The fact that this is the case has nothing to do with football, with Eintracht Braunschweig. 50 years ago, on March 24, 1973, a team in the Bundesliga played for the first time with jersey advertising.

