The charge of the 500, many are those who took part in the first City of Vigevano Trophy, a cross-country race organized by Atletica Vigevano with the Escape Team and the Municipality in the meadows adjacent to the Vigevano sports hall. In the cadets, on the two-kilometre course, victory for Pietro Rossi (Riccardi Milano) followed by Tommaso Lunghi (100 Torri & Vigevano Young) and Filippo Emanuele D’Errico (Riccardi). In the women’s field one-two 100 Torri & Vigevano Young: Salima Rahmoun beats Ginevra Pescina, third Camilla Accardo (Podistica Robbiese). In the ‘Girls’ (1000 meters), double 100 Torri & Vigevano Young: Margherita Simonetti beats Martina Tarantola and Noemi La Rocca (Abbiategrasso). Among the ‘boys’, victory for Fabio Giudice (Riccardi) ahead of Luca Barbantani (Robbiese) and Simon Scardi (Cus Pv). In the ‘Esordienti 10’ (600 metres) victory for Arianna Gelemetti (Abbiategrasso), followed by Alice Costa (Iriense) and Elena Serban (Robbiese). Among the men Cesare Caronti beats Andrea Gherghi and Alessio Vettorello, all Athletics Vigevano.

In the ‘Esordienti 10’ (400 metres) Costanza Formigari (Robbiese) beats Arianna Luz Primiceri (Vigevano) and Maria Pia Ungaro (Robbiese). In the males Pietro Grassi (Robbiese) beats Nicolò Beghi (Cus Pv) and Filippo Brugna (Vigevano). In the ‘Esordienti 5’ (300 metres) category, Anna Baldina (Robbiese) beats Arianna Calcaterra (Soi Inveruno) and Giulia Maiocchi (Iriense). Among the boys, the victory went to Riccardo Rossing (Inveruno), followed by the two from Vigevano Tommaso Borile and Nicolò Penza.

The technical director of Atletica Vigevano Oscar Campari is satisfied: «It was an organizational and participation success. The last effort tomorrow with the Pensa Trophy, a cross-country race reserved for the secondary schools of Vigevano, hosted by the Negrone institute, meeting at nine».