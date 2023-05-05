50+1 – Compromise proposal and new trouble – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive.
06.05.2023.
54:08 Min..
Available until 04/30/2043.
WDR 5.
The discussion about 50+1 develops into a never-ending story. The exemption for the factory clubs is a thorn in the side of the Federal Cartel Office. A compromise proposal by the DFL causes new trouble. Nora Hespers in conversation with Thorsten Poppe.
The contribution to the “50+1 rule – proposed solutions in the criticism” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-1-regel-loesungsvorschlaege-in-kritik
You can find the Sport inside podcast series on “50 + 1” at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-1-die-anfaenge
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-eins-die-ausnahmen
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-1-auf-dem-pruefstand
The Sport inside podcast on the topic “Nuclear power, Hubertus Hirsch and geopolitics: 50 years of jersey advertising” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/atomkraft-hubertushirsch-geopolitik-50-jahre-trikotwerbung
You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of the sports show:
and on the Sport inside website: