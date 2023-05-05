Home » 50+1 – Compromise proposal and new trouble – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
Sports

50+1 – Compromise proposal and new trouble – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

by admin
50+1 – Compromise proposal and new trouble – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek


WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
06.05.2023
54:08 Min.
Available until 04/30/2043
WDR 5

The discussion about 50+1 develops into a never-ending story. The exemption for the factory clubs is a thorn in the side of the Federal Cartel Office. A compromise proposal by the DFL causes new trouble. Nora Hespers in conversation with Thorsten Poppe.

The contribution to the “50+1 rule – proposed solutions in the criticism” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-1-regel-loesungsvorschlaege-in-kritik

You can find the Sport inside podcast series on “50 + 1” at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-1-die-anfaenge
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-eins-die-ausnahmen
http://www.wdr.de/k/50-plus-1-auf-dem-pruefstand

The Sport inside podcast on the topic “Nuclear power, Hubertus Hirsch and geopolitics: 50 years of jersey advertising” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/atomkraft-hubertushirsch-geopolitik-50-jahre-trikotwerbung

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:


and on the Sport inside website:

See also  Trump further polarizes the Republican vote with a harsh speech

You may also like

Russia return to fencing: Leonie Ebert’s moral dilemma

«Rewritten and delivered at the last minute»- breaking...

The first professional marathon club in our province...

Germany vs Ukraine – “fan-friendly” kick-off at 6pm

Colts release QB Nick Foles to create roster...

Messi apologizes after PSG suspension

Pity!Zhejiang East Sunshine stopped the semi-finals on May...

Stuttgart at Hertha BSC in a basement duel...

Verstappen dominates second practice session at Miami GP

Miami Grand Prix: World champion Max Verstappen sets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy