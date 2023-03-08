Status: 08.03.2023 2:03 p.m

After months of deliberations, the German Football League submitted a compromise proposal to the Federal Cartel Office for the future implementation of the 50+1 rule.

In the struggle for a change to the 50+1 rule requested by the Federal Cartel Office, the German Football League (DFL) has submitted a proposal. This brings the pending proceedings to an end.

With the new version, the clubs with a special permit are to be granted grandfathering under certain conditions, but no other clubs can use this regulation. As the DFL announced on Wednesday, the Executive Committee voted unanimously in favor of this proposal.

The decision-making majority must remain with the association

Federal Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt signaled approval. The proposal could “represent an important step towards the end of the process,” said the head of the agency in a statement. “According to our preliminary assessment, maintaining the 50+1 basic rule and removing the possibility of granting exceptions to subsidies may be suitable to eliminate our antitrust concerns.”

In the next step, according to the Cartel Office, “the other parties involved in the proceedings” will have the opportunity to comment. The DFL General Assembly must adopt a corresponding amendment to the statutes with a two-thirds majority

The 50+1 rule, which only applies to German professional football, basically says that the decision-making majority must always remain with the parent club when investors invest. This is to prevent clubs – such as in England – from being completely sold.

The cartel office classified the 50+1 rule as harmless in 2021, but criticized the three exceptions for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with the then majority owner Dietmar Hopp and the company-controlled clubs Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg. Since then, the clarification process has been ongoing.

Leverkusen and Wolfsburg have already signaled approval. “In view of the majority of currents in German professional football, it was important to bring about a solution that was viable for all sides after months of intensive discussions. That’s why we agreed to the compromise that was found, which is sometimes painful for us,” said Leverkusen managing director Fernando Carro.

Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim accept a compromise

According to the announcement, VfL is “ready to accept the compromise found in the course of constructive discussions. It is important for everyone involved that the best possible legal security is created in this way.”

Hoffenheim had recently announced that Hopp would return his majority voting rights to the parent club without compensation. TSG would thus return to the 50+1 rule. However, this return transfer has not yet taken effect.

As the DFL announced, the grandfathering should only be granted under certain conditions in the future. Among other things, the parent club must be given at least one seat on the committees of the corporations hived off for professional football.

Another cornerstone of the proposal is the payment of a compensation amount. This would become due if a sponsor compensates for a loss of the association over a period of three years and in the amount of at least 7.5 percent or 12.5 percent (silent partner) of the total income.