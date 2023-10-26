52-year-old Japanese Cyclist Sets New Record at Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games

Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games｜52-year-old breaks competition record “Every age is a new challenge”

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, October 25 (Reporter Fang Lie) – The cycling competition at the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games witnessed the remarkable performance of a Japanese female athlete, adding excitement and intensity to the competition. Yoshiko Sugiura, a 52-year-old athlete, made her mark by winning 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in Hangzhou.

In the women’s individual C1-3 3000m pursuit held on the 23rd, Yoshiko Sugiura secured the silver medal. The next afternoon, in the women’s individual C1-3 500m time trial final, she made history by breaking the C3 Asian Paralympics record with a stunning time of 39.995 seconds and winning the bronze medal.

Yoshiko Sugiura has always been passionate about cycling. At the age of 45, she suffered a major setback when she had a fall during a cycling race, resulting in paralysis of the right half of her body and memory impairment. Despite this setback, she never gave up. Instead, she embarked on a rigorous rehabilitation training program while continuing to pursue her beloved sport of cycling. At the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games, at the age of 50, she became Japan’s oldest Paralympic champion by winning the gold medal.

Today, Yoshiko Sugiura continues to defy the odds and showcase her talent in cycling at the Asian Para Games. “Due to my injury, I lost my memory, but this made me fearless and unafraid of the game,” she said. When asked about her age, Yoshiko Sugiura responded, “I continue to push myself every year. For me, every age brings new challenges.”

Yoshiko Sugiura’s perseverance and determination serve as an inspiration to athletes of all ages, proving that age is not a barrier to success. With her extraordinary achievements in the Asian Paralympic Games, she has shown the world the power of determination and the joy of overcoming obstacles.

[Editor in charge: Xie Bingxin]

Share this: Facebook

X

