Home » 52-year-old Japanese Cyclist Sets New Record at Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games
Sports

52-year-old Japanese Cyclist Sets New Record at Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games

by admin

Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games｜52-year-old breaks competition record “Every age is a new challenge”

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, October 25 (Reporter Fang Lie) – The cycling competition at the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games witnessed the remarkable performance of a Japanese female athlete, adding excitement and intensity to the competition. Yoshiko Sugiura, a 52-year-old athlete, made her mark by winning 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in Hangzhou.

In the women’s individual C1-3 3000m pursuit held on the 23rd, Yoshiko Sugiura secured the silver medal. The next afternoon, in the women’s individual C1-3 500m time trial final, she made history by breaking the C3 Asian Paralympics record with a stunning time of 39.995 seconds and winning the bronze medal.

Yoshiko Sugiura has always been passionate about cycling. At the age of 45, she suffered a major setback when she had a fall during a cycling race, resulting in paralysis of the right half of her body and memory impairment. Despite this setback, she never gave up. Instead, she embarked on a rigorous rehabilitation training program while continuing to pursue her beloved sport of cycling. At the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games, at the age of 50, she became Japan’s oldest Paralympic champion by winning the gold medal.

Today, Yoshiko Sugiura continues to defy the odds and showcase her talent in cycling at the Asian Para Games. “Due to my injury, I lost my memory, but this made me fearless and unafraid of the game,” she said. When asked about her age, Yoshiko Sugiura responded, “I continue to push myself every year. For me, every age brings new challenges.”

See also  Eastbourne International: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from tournament

Yoshiko Sugiura’s perseverance and determination serve as an inspiration to athletes of all ages, proving that age is not a barrier to success. With her extraordinary achievements in the Asian Paralympic Games, she has shown the world the power of determination and the joy of overcoming obstacles.

[Editor in charge: Xie Bingxin]

You may also like

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first...

Legendary Chess Player Rui Naiwei Finds Happiness in...

Will legendary jockey Frankie Dettori ever race in...

Sergio Pérez Faces Psychological Challenges at Red Bull,...

Italy 0-1 Spain: Jenni Hermoso scores winner for...

who from the XV de la Rose or...

Xavi’s Optimism Grows as Players Return, Including Pedri,...

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou: Briton prods ex-UFC...

Shiffrin won the press prize for the best...

The Success of the New Time Clock Rules:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy