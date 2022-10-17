Vigevano

The first “real” game arrives and the first direct clash of high altitude for Elachem Vigevano who today at 6 pm at PalaBasletta (referees Riccardo Spinello di Marnate and Davide Donato Nonna di Saronno) receives for the third day in the group A From Serie B the 3G Electronics Legnano.

The first real examination

After two days, today’s opponent, like the yellow and blue, travels with full points. It is the first real game because in the first two days Vigevano met Varese at home and Alba outside, or two very young formations, however talented, but today he finds one of the big names of this group, with objectives in line with those of the Gialloblu of Coach Paolo Square that tells: «We come from a good week of work to complete ranks and we are ready for this appointment with Legnano which is a very very ambitious team that wants to go to B1 and also try to enter the first four. Legnano is complete, with very physical internal players and experienced and dangerous external players. Above all, it arrives in great shape after getting well at the bottom of the cup in pre -season and started the championship with two wins ».

Coach Piazza then goes of detail: «In Piombino on the first day, Legnano played a perfect game, commanding from the beginning to the end and winning widely, while last week at home against Herons Montecatini he played very well long and in control, Except for a little lucidity in the final, probably also because of the lower rotations for the absence by injury of the Mazzantini wing. For this reason, I believe that even in today’s race the other exteriors such as Casini, Marino, Drocker and Terenzi will have to divide about thirty minutes more of use ».

Clear ideas on how this dangerous Legnano and coach Paolo square is faced, summarizes them as follows them: «We will have to keep high rhythms throughout the race, but even more we will have to raise a lot of attention and the defensive threshold if we want to come to the head of a game that It remains very difficult ». –

Fabio Babetto